Primetime Emmys 2022: Date, Time, and How to Watch

Television’s biggest night is just around the corner once again. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards arrive next Monday, recognizing dozens of beloved television shows, fan-favorite actors, and more in a three-hour ceremony you won’t want to miss. Here’s everything to know about the Emmys 2022, including the date, time, how to watch, and what to expect.

Emmys 2022 nominations include ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and more

As always, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will give accolades to shows and actors in comedy, drama, and limited series categories. The full list of Emmys 2022 nominations was announced in July. Succession received the most nominations of any show this year, with 25 nods in total, including Outstanding Drama. Meanwhile, Ted Lasso followed closely behind with 20 nominations, giving the comedy its second huge year in a row. The White Lotus also had 20 nominations in the limited series category.

Another show to look out for at the Emmys this year is Abbott Elementary, which debuted in December and already racked up some coveted nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series (Quinta Brunson). Hacks and Only Murders in the Building received 17 nominations each. Other Emmy-nominated series include Dopesick, Stranger Things, and Squid Game.

Emmys 2022 date and time

The Emmys 2022 will air on NBC on Monday, Sept. 12, taking place live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET, but fans can tune into red carpet coverage before the event on E!.

Now, longtime Emmy Awards watchers may be wondering: Why are the Emmys on a Monday this year? The ceremony is traditionally held on a Sunday, but this changes to Monday every four years. That’s because when it’s NBC’s turn to broadcast the event — the Emmys rotate between ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox — they must leave Sundays open for Sunday Night Football.

Who is hosting the Emmys 2022?

This year’s Emmys ceremony will be helmed by first-time host Kenan Thompson. Still, the SNL comedian has plenty of experience with the Emmys, having received six nominations and one win throughout his career. In addition to SNL, Thompson is known for starring in Kenan & Kel, the Good Burger movie, All That, and more.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement (per CinemaBlend). “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

How to watch the Emmys 2022 via cable and streaming

Viewers with a traditional cable setup can watch the Emmys 2022 live on NBC. Additionally, NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will stream the event. Other ways to watch the Emmys without cable include Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling, according to Flixed.

As the Emmys website notes, the Creative Arts Emmys 2022, which premiered on Sept. 3 and 4, will air as an “edited presentation of both ceremonies” on Sept. 10. Fans can catch that on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, the presentation will be available for streaming on Hulu from Sept. 11 to 27. The Creative Arts Emmys focus on the production side of television, such as makeup, lighting, and casting, as well as animated and reality/competition TV programs.

