Primetime Emmys 2022 Predictions: Who Will Win Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series?

Television’s biggest night is just hours away. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air later tonight, honoring dozens of actors and hit shows from the past year. The drama categories are stacked this year with phenomenal series like Yellowjackets, Euphoria, Severance, Better Call Saul, Succession, and more. Likewise, there are plenty of well-deserving stars in the Emmys 2022 Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series categories. Here are the final predictions for who will win this year.

Bob Odenkirk | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images // Zendaya | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Who are the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys 2022?

This year’s entries for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series include some repeat nominees. Jason Bateman is up for the award for the fourth time with his role as Marty Byrde in Ozark. Meanwhile, it’s Succession star Brian Cox’s second time vying for Lead Actor in a Drama Series after a nomination in 2020. This is the fifth time that Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk has been nominated.

This marks Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae’s first-ever Emmy nomination. Adam Scott is in the same position, although his name is also attached to Severance’s Outstanding Drama Series nod. Another Succession star, Jeremy Strong, won Lead Actor — Drama in 2020, and he’s up for the award again this year.

Brian Cox, Lee Jung-jae, and Bob Odenkirk are strong contenders to win

And last but not least, here’s a reminder of the #Emmy nominees for Lead Actor in a Drama Series! ? #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/wFXxM7ZePO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) August 25, 2022

Succession has the most Emmy nominations this year out of any show — 25, to be exact. The Emmys have a history of putting many eggs into one basket with multiple wins for the same show. The Crown had 11 wins last year, most of which were in the big categories. As such, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Cox or Strong take home Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Both had powerful roles in Succession Season 3, and it may be Cox’s turn for the award after Strong’s win in 2020.

Jung-jae is also a popular prediction to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the Emmys 2022. Squid Game had a record-breaking debut on Netflix, and its lead actor was a big reason for many fans wanting more. Jung-jae already has a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series — both good signs.

This may be Odenkirk’s last chance to finally nab that Emmy (unless he receives a nomination for the final episodes next year). He put his all into the final season of Better Call Saul — even after a heart attack on set, he still returned to close out the series. Odenkirk may not be who will win, but he should win.

Who are the nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys 2022?

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Jodie Comer

Laura Linney

Melanie Lynskey

Sandra Oh

Reese Witherspoon

Zendaya#Emmys | https://t.co/Wygv2aHaDc pic.twitter.com/OHZMgRqCqJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 12, 2022

The nominees for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series include Zendaya (Euphoria), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Laura Linney (Ozark), and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve). Zendaya is no stranger to this category, having won the Emmy in 2020 for her role as Rue. Witherspoon is a first-time nominee in this category. Meanwhile, this is Lynskey’s first-ever Emmy nod.

Oh enters the Lead Actress — Drama category for the fourth time in 2022. This is Linney’s third time with a nomination in this category for Ozark. Comer won the Emmy with her first nomination in 2019, and she received two more nominations in 2020 and 2022.

Zendaya and Melanie Lynskey have a close race this year

The Emmy winner for Lead Actress in a Drama Series this year likely comes down to Zendaya and Lynskey. The Euphoria star delivered a performance just as powerful in season 2, if not better than she did in season 1. Lynskey seems to be the one match for Zendaya in this competition, as her performance as Shauna in Yellowjackets had a depth revered by critics and viewers. She also comes to the Emmys with a big Best Actress — Drama win from the Critics’ Choice Award.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards air tonight, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

RELATED: Emmy Nominations 2022: Only 3 of 15 Actor Categories Don’t Pit Co-Stars Against One Another