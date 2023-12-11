Meghan Markle stayed in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to, in part, avoid 'noise and hysteria,' while Prince Harry went to King Charles III's coronation in May 2023.

King Charles III’s coronation, which fell on Prince Archie’s birthday, saw Prince Harry attend the May 2023 ceremony without Meghan Markle. At the time, reports put the solo trip down to their son turning four. Now, however, royal author Omid Scobie claims the Duchess of Sussex’s reason for skipping the coronation went beyond Archie’s birthday. Supposedly, Meghan also wanted to avoid any “hysteria” surrounding a visit.

Meghan skipped the coronation to avoid ‘noise and hysteria’

Speaking to Elle magazine following the release of his latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, Omid Scobie revisited the coronation.

Specifically, Meghan’s absence from the Westminster Abbey ceremony that saw her father-in-law crowned king. “I know her team spoke about [how] she wasn’t coming over for the coronation because of Archie’s birthday,” he said.

“But I also know,” Scobie went on, “from speaking with people that there was also a desire to stay away from the noise and hysteria that comes any time she sets foot near the country. Let alone the family.”

Aside from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, Meghan’s last — official — visit to England happened in June 2022. She and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, along with their two children, Archie and Princess Lilibet, 2, traveled to England for Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Harry and Meghan attended two official events, Trooping the Colour and a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II. The rest of their stay was spent at Frogmore Cottage, where they even hosted a first birthday party for Lili.

Treatment of Meghan after Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘reinforced’ the idea of staying away from England, royals

Scobie continued, saying the aftermath of the queen’s death showed the former Suits star the “right decision” had been made.

“The way they [Harry and Meghan] were treated during the time of the queen’s death and the funeral,” he said, “really reinforced for her that she had not only made the right decision but didn’t want to go anywhere near [it] again.”

“They said it loud and clear,” he added. “That they were looking for conversations and accountability and for people to own their roles and everything that had happened. And no one has, so there is no reason for anything to change moving forward.”

Meanwhile, in Endgame, which has the royal family back in the so-called “royal racists” scandal, Scobie wrote something similar. That Meghan “dive back into the soap opera of the court.”

The ‘balls’ are in the royal family’s ‘court’ and they’re not playing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While the “ball” may have been in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “court” when it came to the coronation, it’s now back to the royal family.

“One could argue the balls are all in the royal family’s court,” Scobie said. “And we know that they’re not hitting them back anytime soon.”

The royal family’s strategy of silence has continued since the 2022 release of Harry & Meghan and the January 2023 debut of Spare.

Now, Harry and Meghan are expected to reunite with the royal family for somber occasions only, i.e. funerals.