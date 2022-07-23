Prince Charles Was So Angry With Thomas Markle He Demanded Meghan Shut Him Up, Biographer Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s names have been in the headlines a lot recently, but not for the reasons they had hoped. On July 18, the duke and duchess were in New York City where Harry delivered a speech at the UN. However, their trip and the prince’s remarks were overshadowed by what an investigative journalist claims to have uncovered for his explosive biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

The book details Harry and Meghan’s relationship early on as well as the duchess’s relationship with her husband’s family. One claim being made is that Thomas Markle‘s decision to constantly talk to the press really got under the skin of some senior royals including Prince Charles who asked that Meghan put a stop to it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Charles talking during the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey | RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s father continued to talk to the press after he was asked not to

Meghan’s feud with her dad over the years played out in the media. Prior to her wedding to Prince Harry, it was believed that Thomas would walk his daughter down the aisle. Just before the couple’s big day though, he suffered a heart attack and couldn’t make the affair.

Thomas was also involved in that now-infamous photo scandal and after that, he just couldn’t stop talking to the media. He appeared on talk shows regularly to discuss Meghan, Harry, and the royal family. The Sussexes reportedly asked him to stop but Thomas continued to talk to the press.

He later stated that he couldn’t believe his daughter and son-in-law wanted to keep him from going on TV and speaking about the royals yet they went and did the same thing.

“It amazes me that a man [who] tells me: ‘Don’t talk to anyone,’ rides on the top of a bus down Hollywood Boulevard doing an interview,” Thomas said his YouTube channel referring to the Duke of Sussex’s interview with James Corden, before adding, “It amazes me they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sat there for hours and talk and expose things they shouldn’t be exposing to anyone. And I think it’s so disrespectful to the royals.”

Prince Charles was reportedly upset and asked that Meghan shut her father up

Meghan Markle and Prince Charles at a Commonwealth Day service in 2019 | Richard Pohle/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Bower explains in his book that Prince Charles was allegedly irritated by Thomas’ frequent media appearances and had hoped Meghan would go visit him and get him to stop talking. In an extract serialized by The Times. Bower wrote that “the future king angrily asked Harry, ‘Can’t she just go and see him and make him stop?'”

The book further claims the Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t believe that Meghan was unable to resolve the issue with her dad. When they asked that she fly to his home and reconcile with him, the duchess flat-out rejected the idea.

According to the book, Meghan said: “It was completely unrealistic to think I could fly discreetly to Mexico, arrive unannounced at his doorstep, to a location and residence I had never visited or know, in a small border town … and somehow hope to speak privately to my father without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family.”

Thomas had planned to travel to England and wanted to meet Prince Charles

Fast-forward to April 2022 and it was Thomas who planned to fly to the U.K. and hash things out with Prince Charles. During a segment on GB News, Thomas revealed that he was going to travel to London for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. He told host Dan Wootton that while there he wanted to meet with Prince Charles.

“I think we have a lot in common now,” Thomas said. “We’ve pretty much both been ghosted by our children, so I would really enjoy talking to him if that’s possible. That would be great.”

However, a few days before the monarch’s jubilee celebrations kicked off, Thomas suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. He was discharged five days later and released a statement via the Daily Mail that read: “I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive. I want to thank everyone, especially the wonderful doctors and nurses who saved my life. They are angels.”

Following his hospital stay, Thomas could not travel and therefore the jubilee went on without any palace gate-crashing from Meghan’s dad.

