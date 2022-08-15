Prince Charles Is Planning to ‘Shake Up’ the Monarchy When He Becomes King — ‘The Jury’s Out’ on Who Will ‘Make the Cut’ Claims Royal Expert

Prince Charles will have a lot of “thorny” issues to deal with when he becomes king. From money problems to troubled family members, the heir to the throne will have some big decision to make when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, is no longer head of state.

A new report claims that Prince Charles actually has plans to “shake up” the monarchy when he does finally take the throne. However, the “jury’s out” on which members of The Firm will “make the cut.”

Prince Andrew has caused money issues in the royal family

The British family is thought to be one of the wealthiest in the world. But the legal troubles and spending habits of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife have caused some money problems, according to Express.

New details have emerged about the Duke of York’s settlement with his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre. Instead of the reported £12 million settlement, Andrew’s legal team apparently negotiated a deal as low as £3 million.

“It was thought, and widely reported, that Virginia got a settlement of £12 million from Andrew, but that’s not right,” an insider claimed. “It was far less than that, as low as £3 million ($5.2 million).”

In addition to this multi-million-pound settlement, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie) purchased a chalet from French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre but couldn’t pay their debts. Then, Fergie bought a £5 million Mayfair house from the Duke of Westminster’s Grosvenor Estates as a “long-term investment for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Prince Charles is planning a “shake up” in the monarchy

Royal expert Daniele Elser questioned the fact that “two blood princesses” were handed “a chunk of Mayfair real estate.” Even though their mother is “perennially short of a quid” and told US TV audiences she was “continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy.”

Between the Giuffre settlement and Fergie’s “mysterious new millions,” Elser says this has “revived the mystery” of the royal family’s finances. It’s possible fans will get more insight from Giuffre about the settlement because she wasn’t forced to sign a gag order and is free to write a “tell-all book.”

“Both of these developments – the house and the payment to Virginia – highlight an exceptionally thorny issue that is only going to get more and more urgent and fundamental for the Queen and in the years to come, Prince Charles when he takes the throne,” Elser says.

All of this leads to a second report from Express that claims Prince Charles is planning a “shake up” in the monarchy when he becomes king.

Royal expert claims the ‘jury’s out’ on who will ‘make the cut’ when Prince Charles becomes King of the United Kingdom

Even before Prince Andrew got into trouble, rumors have swirled that Prince Charles was planning to create a more “slimmed down” monarchy when he becomes king. But now, royal expert Richard Palmer says the slim down will turn into a “shake up” when Queen Elizabeth passes.

Pandora Forsyth — host of the Daily Express Royal Roundup — asked Palmer would “make the cut” among Charles’ plans for a royal shake-up.

He replied, “Certainly you will have King Charles and Queen Camilla, as we now know. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Prince and Princess of Wales, almost certainly. Their children, eventually, but we are a long way off that yet.”

Palmer noted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have already been doing some royal engagements with their parents. And when they get older we will likely see the Cambridge children doing things individually — especially Prince George.

But other than Charles, Camilla, and the Cambridges, Palmer says “the jury’s out” on who will be working royals. She added that who makes the cut most likely depends on when a change of reign happens and the family circumstances at that time.

