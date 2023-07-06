A royal expert is peeling back the curtain on Prince Edward’s relationship with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. The couple has thrived in the public eye for 24 years, yet Edward didn’t always enjoy a positive public image.

Per royal pundit, Jennie Bond, Edward was once viewed as being a “pompous” member of the royal family before he crossed paths with Sophie. Here’s a closer look at the couple’s enduring relationship and how Sophie turned things around.

Prince Edward and Princess Sophie | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Edward and Sophie are the perfect match

Sophie and Prince Edward have shared a marital bond for a span of 24 years, ever since their understated wedding back in 1999.

Speaking to Express, Bond, an expert on all things royal, shared her thoughts on the couple’s relationship. This includes a look at the positive transformations they have brought about in each other’s lives.

Bond emphasized that Sophie has consistently exhibited traits of gentleness and kindness. Over the years, she has diligently fulfilled her responsibilities without seeking attention.

After noting that the pair was “right for one another,” Bond shared some kind words about Sophie’s personality.

“Sophie has always been a gentle, kind creature who quietly gets on with her job, without making a fuss,” Bond stated. “She has remained true to herself, compassionate and discreet, and became almost like another daughter to the late Queen.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh has indeed remained authentic to herself, displaying compassion and discretion. Bond also noted that Sophie garnered the admiration of the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who had a clear affection for his son’s wife.

The Duke of Edinburgh was a ‘pompous’ royal before he got married

Sophie’s remarkable qualities have undeniably had a positive influence on Edward. According to Bond, the Duke of Edinburgh didn’t always possess a favorable outlook on his royal responsibilities.

Regarding Edward himself, Bond candidly admitted that she used to perceive him as somewhat haughty. She even went as far as characterizing him as being “pompous.”

However, his recent interactions and public engagements have shown that Edward has grown considerably more at ease with himself. This transformation may have been aided by his wife’s presence.

“He has become much more comfortable in his own skin,” she added.

Bond remarked that Edward now exudes a newfound confidence in his role. This includes his exceptional ability to engage with and entertain children during royal events, all of which may not have been possible without Sophie.

Bond expressed her belief that Edward and Sophie share an unshakeable bond and consistently provide unwavering support to one another in all their endeavors.

A closer look at Prince Edward and Sophie’ Wessex’s relationship

Edward and Sophie first crossed paths in 1987. Back then, Sophie was employed as a press officer. Interestingly. Edward was actually romantically involved with one of Sophie’s friends at the time.

Fate brought them back together in 1993 when they were both unattached. Following six years of courtship, Edward proposed in 1998 while vacationing in the Bahamas.

The royal couple exchanged vows inside St. George’s Chapel in 1999. Sophie was adorned with the queen’s “Anthemion” tiara for the occasion, which some observers speculate was crafted using elements from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet.

Sophie joined the royal family full-time three years later. Over the past few decades, the Duchess of Edinburgh has actively served as a patron for numerous charities.

One of Sophie’s primary charities is the Earl and Countess of Wessex Trust, which she and Edward started in 1999.