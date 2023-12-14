The future king of the United Kingdom's future is laid bare by his response to a statement by the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton‘s visit to a UK Baby Bank shone a light on families in need. Bringing along Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to assist was a dose of feel-good royal vibes. However, one royal commentator saw an obvious royal burden being passed down to George. This led them to claim that at 10, George had already accepted his “narrow and limited” royal succession. Elser called the moment “uneasy viewing.”

The moment Kate Middleton showed Prince George his destiny

Royal commentator Daniela Elser discussed the Wales’s visit to the Baby Bank. She broke down the moment when Kate Middleton laid out Prince George’s fate.

Elser noted the moment came toward the end of the video clip uploaded to the family’s official YouTube account. She pointed out that Kate shared her thoughts with George at 1:26, whose non-committal answer revealed much more.

“Kate, with her arms around George’s shoulders, says to him, ‘You can see how rewarding this work is, knowing that you’re helping others.’ To which the ten-year-old gets out a perfunctory ‘yeah.'”

Elser believes George hardly seems interested, and the moment feels forced. She wrote, “Because this is it for the kid. Forever. For the next 90 years.”

“What plays out in this film is what George’s entire life will be like. He, turning up daily for decades, walking into strange rooms, making nice with slightly over-awed charity workers and do-gooders. All the while very much on show.”

The sad realization that Prince George’s destiny has been laid bare already

Although Prince George’s destiny has been laid bare, he’s following a path blazed by his grandfather, King Charles, and father, Prince William. Both of those men began their royal service as children, knowing they would eventually step into the role of monarch.

However, there appears to be a different feeling watching George go through the motions versus his father and grandfather. While Charles and William’s duties were captured in photos, today’s social media demands more documentation than ever.

Daniela Elser wrote, “Note that only the future King George VIII was the recipient of this particular lesson from Kate. Charlotte and Louis are nowhere to be seen. They might have a smidgen more latitude and choice over their futures, but the eldest prince has absolutely zip, zero, zilch.”

“However, on another level, how can we not feel for George? At an age when most children his age are fighting over Nintendo Switches and who gets the front seat, he is already on the job.”

Elser said watching Kate Middleton instructing her son, helping him understand what lies ahead of him, makes for “uneasy viewing.” And, “Fundamentally, what we are witnessing here is Kate showing George how narrow and how limited his future already is.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘serving up’ their kids to drum up future support for the crown

Prince George and Kate Middleton at the Baby Bank during a YouTube video released by the Prince and Princess of Wales | YouTube

Daniela Elser said that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “serving up” their kids to drum up future support for the crown. While a life of service and helping others could be vibrant and rewarding, it is still a life bereft of natural choice.

The royal commentator concluded George’s “actual hopes, dreams and aspirations will have to be not so much stifled as suffocated.” This is his life as the heir to the throne, she believes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s video package has thus far been viewed over 1M times.