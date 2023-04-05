Prince George and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Grandsons to Serve as Coronation Pages

Prince George is set to play a pivotal role at the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III. The eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton has been announced as one of the King’s Pages of Honor. However, he shares his duties with other handpicked members of the king’s family, including Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandsons.

The coronation invitation of King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles has been released

The invitation for King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles has been officially released. A copy can be seen on the royal family’s Twitter page.

The couple’s coronation will be held on May 6, 2023, at Westminister Abbey. The event will be dramatically scaled down to reflect the king’s wishes.

Per the royal family’s official website, the invitation will be “issued in due course” to over 2,000 guests. These invitees will form the congregation in Westminster Abbey. These invitations follow a save-the-date email previously sent in March 2023.

Central to the invitation’s design is the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore. The Green Man symbolizes spring and rebirth to celebrate the new reign. Likewise, its shape is crowned with natural foliage containing oak leaves, ivy and hawthorn, and the symbolic flowers of the United Kingdom.

Along with the invitation’s debut came information regarding the ceremony, including Prince George’s inclusion alongside Camilla Parker Bowles’ grandsons. Hence, here’s the role he will play.

Prince George will be a Page of Honor at King Charles’ coronation

Per the royal family’s website, Prince George, eldest son of Kate Middleton and Prince William, will be a Page of Honor. Furthermore, his role will mark an important moment in coronation history. Along with the other pages, George is one of the first royal children to participate in a coronation.

“Throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, their majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honor. Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.”

Alongside George will be Lord Oliver Cholmondeley. He is the son of David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, King Charles’s Lord-in-Waiting, and Rose Hanbury. Master Nicholas Barclay is the grandson of Charles’ cousin, Sarah Troughton, the Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire. Subsequently, Sarah was a lady-in-waiting to the Duchess of Kent from 1990-2000.

Finally, Master Ralph Tollemache’s grandparents are Lord Timothy Tollemache, the 5th Baron Tollemache, and Lady Xa Tollemache. Consequently, the couple is close friends of Charles and Camilla. His father, Edward, is the godson of King Charles.

The queen consort’s Pages of Honor will be her grandsons. These young men include Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes. Also participating are Master Freddy Parker Bowles and Camilla’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

Prince George’s father, Prince William, will also play a key role in King Charles’ coronation

The Prince of Wales will reportedly be the only other royal family member who will participate in the coronation ceremony. However, this decision reportedly comes after Charles wanted a slimmed-down ceremony.

The palace has yet to confirm William’s role in the ceremony. He will reportedly be the only royal liege man participating. Therefore, per The Times, Charles has scrapped the act of the royal dukes kneeling to “pay homage.”

However, he’s also reportedly ended the tradition of liege men touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek. Hence, William will be the only royal to perform the ritual.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles will be jointly coronated on May 6, 2023. The couple will be honored with three subsequent days of celebrations.