Prince George ‘Copes Pretty Well’ With Press Attention Because of an ‘Initiative’ Spearheaded by Mom Kate Middleton: It’s ‘Made a Big Difference,’ Expert Says

The 'key' to Prince George being able to 'cope so well' with media attention is an 'informal agreement' made years ago, according to a royal expert.

Prince George has his mother to thank for how comfortable he is in front of cameras. According to an expert, the “initiative” Kate Middleton took when the young royal was just a baby has allowed the now-10-year-old privacy for a “normal” childhood. At the same time, it’s also impacted the way George deals with “public attention.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘informal arrangement’ with the British press is photos for privacy

Those adorable photos released by the royal family featuring Kate, Prince William, and their three kids, George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are so much more than awe-inducing moments. Speaking to OK! Magazine about George ahead of his July 22 birthday, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained they’re part of an “informal arrangement” with the British press.

“Even though he has such a big destiny ahead, his parents have tried very hard to make his childhood as normal as possible,” Bond said of George. “Key to that was agreeing with the press that he and his siblings would largely be left alone in exchange for Catherine and William releasing photos of them at key points in their lives.”

Think holiday cards and photos marking Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, anniversaries, and birthdays.

“I don’t think it was a written agreement, but an informal arrangement with the press,” Bond continued, saying Kate really “took the initiative of suddenly releasing these pictures on special occasions and birthdays.”

‘Initiative’ from Kate Middleton has ‘made a big difference’ for Prince George

“Although there had been an agreement with the press that William and [Prince] Harry would be left alone at school,” Bond continued. “Years had gone by and Harry had been pictured coming out of nightclubs so everything went a bit lax.”

“So Catherine’s initiative to release these pictures on birthdays made a big difference because the press then realized that if they stepped back, they were going to get these lovely shots that they probably would never get otherwise,” she explained.

The result? “An arrangement that has worked very well,” according to Bond. Not to mention, “George now copes pretty well with cameras and public attention when he is at big occasions. But even for a 10-year-old, it must be a bit disconcerting.”

Major royal family events George has attended as of late include Trooping the Colour and his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation, where he had an official role as a page. George has also made appearances alongside his parents and siblings at an air show and Wimbledon.

Prince Louis ‘grabs the spotlight’ and ‘takes the heat off’ George

Despite being a future king, George doesn’t have to worry too much about being in the public eye. At least for now. The reason being, per Bond, his 5-year-old brother is oftentimes the center of attention.

“Lately I think George has had a bit of luck,” the expert said. “Because Louis has earned himself the reputation of being the kid who clowns around and grabs the spotlight. So that takes the heat off George a bit!”

Louis’s cheeky behavior, from chatting with the late Queen Elizabeth II to making silly faces, made him a viral sensation during 2022’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. So much so William and Kate mentioned it when they reflected on the festivities in an Instagram post. Since then, Louis’s continued to make headlines, whether it’s for eating s’mores or yawning.