Prince George’s Future as ‘Lonely King’: Royal Commentator Says He Could Be ‘Stranded’ When He Takes the Throne

Less than one week after Prince George debuted as King Charles’s coronation page, a royal expert predicts his future as a “lonely king” who could be “stranded” upon ascending to the throne. George is second in line for the crown after his father, Prince William. However, it appears that the support group that surrounds the current king may not be in place by the time his grandson takes the job.

Prince George will eventually become king, but will he have a large support group to help him? | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George may find himself in a difficult position when he becomes king

George is the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Therefore, this puts him in a direct line of ascension after his father, who will become king of the United Kingdom after his father, King Charles.

However, George will not face his royal destiny for years, as he is just nine. But certain aspects of his future remain worrisome, says a royal commentator.

Angela Mollard shared with Express her fears for George’s future. The current lineup of senior royals’ average age is the mid-70s. That group will certainly not be in place many years from now, and Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy may leave few to support George in the future.

“There’s a glaring problem with the new look of Brand Windsor. Excluding the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the average age of the remaining eight is 77,” Mollard explained.

His parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, will eventually ascend as king and queen of the United Kingdom. Mollard said, “As the Waleses lean into their new roles and elevated status, they’ll be mindful of who will support Prince George when he, in turn, becomes monarch.

“Will Charlotte and Louis be allies and working royals as Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh are to the King? Or will this redacted royal family leave our future King stranded on his own?” she asked.

Prince George could see his parents ‘burnt out’ by King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy

One of the first things King Charles did upon becoming monarch was to set in place a more slimmed-down group of working royals. Working royals are senior members of the royal family who share official duties and engagements on behalf of the crown.

King Charles privately pays working royals. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton receive an annual income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

Angela Mollard told Express that this switch puts intense pressure on Prince William and Kate Middleton to pick up the slack for the royal family. In turn, many royal engagements could eventually lead to burnout.

“The new King wants a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy, but looking at this image, he could find himself with a burnt-out monarchy if the older generation, including himself and the Queen, become ill or infirm. This leaves Kate and William to do it all,” Mollard stated.

One of George’s first primary royal duties in support of King Charles was at his coronation

Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage to King Charles’ coronation | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George was a Page of Honor at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023. He was the first royal child to participate in a coronation.

“Throughout the Coronation Service on May 6, their majesties will each be attended by four Pages of Honor. Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey,” the royal family’s official website reported.

George walked with Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, the son of David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, King Charles’s Lord-in-Waiting, and Rose Hanbury. Master Nicholas Barclay, the grandson of Charles’ cousin, Sarah Troughton, the Lord-Lieutenant of Wiltshire, also participated.

Ralph Tollemache rounded out Charles’ pages. His grandparents are Lord Timothy Tollemache, the 5th Baron Tollemache, and Lady Xa Tollemache.

The queen consort’s Pages of Honor were her grandsons. These young men included Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles. Her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, was her final page.

