Prince George Played ‘Perfectly Dutiful’ Role at King Charles’ Coronation: ‘A Piece of Theater’ Says Royal Commentator

King Charles may have been the center of attention at his coronation, but all eyes were on his grandson, Prince George. The nine-year-old served as a page of honor at the historic ascension. However, a royal commentator believes this is the first of many times George will perform tasks steeped in family tradition. They claimed George played a “perfectly dutiful” role at the event they called “a piece of theater.”

As a coronation page, Prince George held his grandfather King Charles’ robes. This job required a steady hand and the ability to keep in time with other pages so the entire procession appeared seamless.

Reportedly, the entire production was practiced in the Buckingham Palace ballroom. The ample space mimicked the top end of Westminster Abbey, just beneath the High Altar. This way, George, King Charles, Prince William, and other participants could judge the layout of the historic ceremony.

Moreover, royal commentator Emily Nash believes all the practicing was worth it. She told Express Prince George’s first royal task was successful.

Nash said George played “such a fantastic role carrying his grandfather’s robes. Just looking so dutiful. And yet possibly knowing in the back of his mind that this is him down the line. That’s just so much to get your head around.”

She continued, “No one put a foot wrong. I think for a piece of theatre on that scale that was being watched worldwide. But if something had gone wrong, it really would have jarred. He just carried it off to perfection.”

Prince George was the youngest of King Charles’ coronation pages

George is the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, he was the youngest of King Charles’ coronation pages. George was among eight boys chosen to be Pages of Honor for Charles and Camilla.

Joining George were Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, Ralph Tollemache, 12, and Nicholas Barclay, 13. The young men are all the children and grandchildren of Charles’s friends. Camilla’s pages were grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles, Louis Lopes, and Gus Lopes, all 13, and her great nephew Arthur Elliot, 11.

Consequently, this event was the first time a young royal family member actively participated in a coronation. It was also the first time three generations of kings and future kings participated in the historic event.

The coronation ceremony is the first of many future public duties for Prince George

Prince George will continue to take on public duties as the heir to the throne. As evidenced by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s parenting approach, the young royal will not be rushed into the role.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express Kate, and William are taking a calculated approach to easing their son into public life. Hence, “There’s a difficult balance to be struck between preparing younger royals for their lifetime and service. And duty and maintaining their privacy so they can grow up as peacefully as possible,” Sacerdoti said.

He continued, “When you are born to be a future king, your life is bound to be different from most people’s. But that’s one reason William and Catherine are keen to give their children at least a hint of normality in their childhood.”

Prince George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, succeed their father, Prince William, in the royal line. The Wales children are succeeded by William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

