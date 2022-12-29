Prince George and Prince Louis Have a ‘Caring’ Bond Says Body Language Expert

Prince George and Prince Louis have a very special bond. The brothers appear to be close. George and Louis were seen at the royal family’s 2022 Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene church. A body language expert says they have a “caring” bond.

Prince George and Prince Louis have a ‘caring’ bond

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the relationship between Prince George and Prince Louis for Express. She highlights the “caring” bond between the brothers and how George has taken on a “protective” role with Louis. According to James, their relationship is reminiscent of how Prince William was with Prince Harry when they were children.

“Charlotte was pulling ahead as they walked toward the church and George has gone from being the rather shy-looking boy holding his father’s hand to the older brother keeping an eye on and showing nurturing and directional signals towards the four-year-old Louis,” says James during her Express interview.

James tells the publication that Prince George has taken over the protector role from his father, Prince William. He’s now making sure his little brother is taken care of.

“One of the sweetest and most poignant body language signals was the sight of George using touch, chat and bending rituals to signal he is now in the role of protector and ‘keeping-an-eye-on’ monitor for his younger brother Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are taking a ‘hands-off’ approach to parenting

James says Kate and William are taking a more “hands-off” approach to their parenting style. They’re allowing their eldest children (George and Charlotte) to have more independence, while they focus on guiding Price Louis and showing him how to behave during public events.

Kate and William used to be more involved with directing George and Charlotte, but now they only have to give them a light pat on the back or give brief instructions when they need to communicate their message, according to James. Louis is still learning how to conduct himself during royal outings, so Kate is the one who seems to be taking on the role of instructing him.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George take care of each other

Prince Louis is the youngest child, but that doesn’t stop him from looking after his sister, Princess Charlotte. A video recently surfaced on Twitter of the young prince running to give his sister a bouquet of flowers during a royal event.

During a royal visit to Cardiff earlier this year, Princess Charlotte was seen giving Prince George a flower. The siblings seem to look for opportunities to show each other how much they care for and love each other.

Our take

It’s heartwarming to see the children getting along. It is a contrast to the reported rift that has developed between Prince William and Prince Harry. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary hinted at the strain in the brothers’ relationship. Hopefully, they will work on healing old wounds and revive their relationship.

