Prince George Once Reportedly Said He Had the Same Name as Another Young British Royal

Prince George’s full name is Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

The 9-year-old once referred to himself as “Archie,” the same name as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.

Prince George came close to having a different name, according to a royal expert.

A new name for Prince George? On one occasion, the oldest of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children said he went by another name. Ahead, get details on George’s name and what happpend when he gave a different name. Plus, which of the royal children he might’ve taken inspiration from.

Prince George’s full name is Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge

George’s name comes from British royals. His full name is His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

The 9-year-old’s first name comes from King George VI, his own great-great-grandfather and father to Queen Elizabeth II. It’s also one of Prince Charles’ middle names.

Alexander is a nod to George’s great-grandmother, the queen, whose middle name is Alexandra. As for Louis, it’s another popular royal name. So much so, in fact, it’s one of William’s middle names.

The young royal once reportedly told a dog walker his name was Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have code names, and their kids might too. The U.K.’s The Sun reported an incident where George was out with his grandmother, Carole Middleton, and younger sister, Princess Charlotte. A dog walker noticed the royal kids playing near the Middleton family home in Berkshire.

“I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog,” the dog walker, who didn’t want to be named, said.

They continued, saying they chatted up George. “Just to be friendly, I engaged in a bit of small talk, and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it.”

That’s when George gave a different name. “To my astonishment, he said, ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face,” the dog walker recalled.

“I don’t know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names, and I think it’s lovely,” they added.

“It is not known whether it was a family nickname for George, or he simply gave an alias,” The Sun reported, noting the run-in happened before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s dog reportedly helped pick their son’s name

Discussing Prince George’s name with the U.K’s Mirror, royal expert Katie Nicholl shared Kate had a name in mind for her child.

“Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise,” Nicholl said. “Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn.”

According to The Times, the Cambridge family dog, Lupo, helped Kate and William settle on George’s name. The outlet reported Kate and William wrote possible names down on pieces of paper. Then they put them on the floor to let the dog decide. Lupo supposedly picked the piece of paper with the name George on it. The rest, as they say, is history.

