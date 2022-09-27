Prince George Says ‘My Dad Will Be King so You Better Watch out’ After Argument With Classmates, According to Book

Don’t mess with Prince George!

The eldest son of Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) isn’t afraid to put his classmates in their place and remind them exactly who his dad is if he needs to, according to a royal author. Here’s what reportedly happened after George got into an argument at the playground with some other kids at school.

Prince George departs Westminster Abbey after attending the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Spat with classmates led Prince George to remind them his dad will be king

Even the future monarch reportedly gets into little disagreements with others at school sometimes but when that happens Prince George can break out the my-father-will-be-king line.

In her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl details an incident that happened on the playground in which the second-in-line to the British throne did just that.

“George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: ‘My dad will be king so you better watch out,’” Nicholl wrote (per The Mirror).

The spat between the young prince and his classmates happened at his old school Thomas’ Battersea. In 2022, George along with his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his brother, Prince Louis, began attending Lambrook School.

When Prince William and Kate told George about his future

Prince William, Prince George, and Kate Middleton celebrate during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship match between England and Germany | Carl Recine – Pool/Getty Images

After several recent appearances and a few engagements with his mom and dad, it seems like George is really starting to grasp what his future role will entail. But when did he first learn about his destiny?

In his book Battle of Brothers royal writer and historian for Netflix’s The Crown Robert Lacey, claimed that George was told right around his 7th birthday in 2020.

However, Nicholl said that his parents didn’t just drop the news on him all at once. She told OK! that they had been “gradually” trying to introduce him to the fact that he’ll be the monarch someday. The young royal has known for some time that he’s “different” than his siblings because he was often “singled out” to spend more time with his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II for things like the “Four Monarchs” portrait.

Prince George attends a new school now and is adjusting well

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis accompanied by their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as they arrive at their new Lambrook School | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

So how are things going for George at his new school?

Well, he and his siblings are adjusting well, according to their mom.

People reported that the Princess of Wales told neighbor Lydia Bailey that “the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends.”

We’re guessing Prince George won’t have any problem reminding his new friends who his dad is if they ever get into it.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Analyzes Last Photo of Queen Elizabeth II With Great-Grandson Prince George and Their Relationship