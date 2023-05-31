Prince Harry Once Admitted the Royal Family Shouldn’t ‘Be Just a Bunch of Celebrities’ 1 Year After Meeting Meghan Markle

Prince Harry spoke out about the monarchy’s future in a 2017 interview, one year after meeting his future wife, Meghan Markle. At the time, Harry believed the royal family needed to move forward to remain a viable part of the United Kingdom’s future. He admitted, “We [the royal family] don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead, use our role for good.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are photographed in March 2020, the same month they left their roles as senior royals | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry said the royals need to be more than famous faces

In a 2017 interview with The Daily Mail, Prince Harry discussed both his royal role and the monarchy’s future. Just one year into his relationship with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted his family needed to use their status in a positive manner and not be just a unit recognized for their association with the crown.

Harry shared his views about living in a royal fishbowl, admitting nonetheless, he was “determined to have a relatively normal life.” Harry also added if he was “lucky enough to have children” in the future, he hoped they could experience normalcy as well.

The Duke of Sussex held onto hope the clan was more relevant to the United Kingdom than just images plastered in the tabloid newspapers. He said, “We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our roles for good.”

“There was a time I felt I wanted out,” he continued of his role in the institution. Harry continued, “But then I decided to stay in [The Firm] and work out a role for myself.” This role included a passion for charitable endeavors inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry once claimed the monarchy ‘can’t go on’ the way Queen Elizabeth ran it

In 2017, Harry hoped the monarchy would continue to evolve with the changing times. As much as he respected and loved his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry believed the institution could not continue to be viable if it continued in the same manner as she ran it.

“We want to make sure the monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for,” Harry said. “We feel that the British public and the whole world need institutions like this. But it can’t go on as it has done under the queen.”

In the same interview, Harry also questioned the roles of kings and queens in modern society. The Duke of Sussex admitted, “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be King or Queen? I don’t think so. But we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

Prince Harry’s 2017 statements appeared to be prophetic in 2023

Many changes have occurred in Prince Harry’s life since discussing his future and that of the royal family six years prior. In March 2020, Harry and his wife, former actor Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals.

Harry also welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who lived the everyday life he wished for them six years prior. The kids live a quiet life out of the media fishbowl in Montecito, CA.

However, contradicting his past statements, Harry and Meghan use their royal “celebrity” to keep themselves in the public eye. The couple used their connections to the monarchy to spearhead a tell-all Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, and publish a scathing autobiography, Spare, within six months.

But, one element of Harry’s life remains constant, his passion for charity work. He remains very involved with the charity he formed, The Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for injured and sick veterans and service people.

He and Meghan formed the Archwell Foundation to “unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change.” But, the couple has come under scrutiny after releasing a two-year report which indicates the organization raised $13M and distributed $3M in grants across various causes, including vaccine equity, relief centers, and refugee resettlement. Currently, $10M remains unaccounted for.