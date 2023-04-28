Prince Harry Shut Down Paparazzi With a 1-Word Comment That Delighted Princess Diana

Prince Harry understood dealing with the paparazzi would be a regular part of his royal life. However, that didn’t mean he couldn’t share his opinions regarding their intrusive behavior. Two-year-old Prince Harry sweetly told photographers off in a 1987 photocall, delighting his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Princess Diana photographed in 1987 in Spain | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Harry says his childhood memories are of being ‘swarmed by paparazzi’

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry discussed his childhood. He claimed cameras followed his every move.

“The majority of my memories are of being swarmed by paparazzi,” he said. ”Back in my mom’s days, it was physical harassment,” says Harry.

Harry reflected upon his history with the UK press. He believes they have a sense of entitlement regarding the royal family. ”This family [the royal family] is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our story and our narrative to control,” he said.

Of taking a stand against the press, Prince Harry said he didn’t want “history to repeat itself” with Meghan Markle. He said it was important he tried to control an uncontrollable situation.

”I expect that there’ll be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I’ve done and how I’ve done it. But I knew I had to do everything possible to protect my family. Especially after what happened to my mom [Princess Diana]. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

But back when Harry was just two-years-old, the paparazzi were a novelty. He made a one-word comment to photographers that delighted his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry shut down the press back in 1987

Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Diana, and then-Prince Charles stood before photographers during a 1987 family trip to Spain. The Wales family visited the Spanish Royal Palace of La Almudaina, just outside Palma, Majorca, Spain, on August 8, 1987. It was the second year King Juan Carlos invited the family to his palace.

The royal family sat down for a photocall, hoping photographers would then allow them to enjoy their trip peacefully. A TikTok account posted a moment where Harry shut down the press, and it’s since gone viral.

As a large group of photographers took shot after shot, Diana stood protectively over her two boys. She closely watched their interactions with the large group assembled before them.

The royal family then sat on the steps of the palace. Harry waved at the press bay and said “bye,” telling them to leave. Princess Diana smiled proudly at her son’s comment before looking back toward the press knowingly.

However, in the video above, a full clip is seen where Diana prompts Harry to tell the press to leave. Prince William sat between his mother’s legs during the press interaction, with Charles seated directly behind his wife.

Prince Harry said royal life has been like an episode of ‘The Truman Show’

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex sits down in the attic today to charm our pants off with his intellect, wit and thoughtful stance on approaching mental wellness. We feel so lucky to have been able to sit down with him- what a joy. ??? pic.twitter.com/ZxzZJMYcOg — Armchair Expert Podcast (@ArmchairExpPod) May 13, 2021

After witnessing firsthand how his mother was historically treated by both the press and the royal family, Prince Harry claimed he wanted to exit the House of Windsor as early as his 20s. He told Dax Shephard on his Armchair Expert podcast that life as a royal wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

“I was thinking. I don’t want this job, and I don’t want to be here doing this. Look what it did to my mom,” Harry admitted.

“How will I ever settle down and have a wife and family when I know it will happen again? I’ve seen behind the curtain the business model and how this whole thing works, and I don’t want to be part of this.

In the podcast, Harry described the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing. He said he left the royal family because he wanted to “break the cycle with his children and compared the drama of his royal life to “a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

Shepard added: “You were kind of cast into a movie without being asked.” Harry replied: “The biggest issue for me was that being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without choice.”

Prince Harry will rejoin the royal family at his father, King Charles’, coronation. The historical event takes place at Westminister Abbey on May 6, 2023.