Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic’ Car Chase in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the United States since 2020. The couple has attended various events throughout the country, and on Tuesday, the duo spent time in New York City to attend the Ms. Foundation Awards. However, after the awards show, the two found themselves in a scary situation when they were reportedly in a “near-catastrophic” car chase.

Of course, it undoubtedly stirs up memories of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and her fateful last moments being chased by the paparazzi.

Few details are known about the chase, but a spokesperson for the couple recently revealed that the two were in a vehicle that was subsequently chased down by paparazzi. A spokesperson for the couple told Reuters, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City in May 2023 | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan and Harry had been in New York City along with her mother, Doria Ragland, so Meghan could be honored with the Ms. Foundation’s Woman in Vision award.

Situations involving the paparazzi aren’t necessarily uncommon for ultra-famous people like Harry and Meghan. However, this particular scenario undoubtedly brings back dark memories for Harry, whose mother Princess Diana died tragically in 1997 after the paparazzi chased her vehicle. Her vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed in Paris. Diana did not survive; Harry was just 12 years old at the time.

This is a developing story.