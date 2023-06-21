Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from their duties as senior royals was reportedly so the couple could engage in a more private life. However, it appears their “Megxit fairytale” has not resulted in a “happily ever after,” says a royal commentator.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal duties in a new column for News.com.au. Despite appearances, she believes the couple has not achieved a happy conclusion since leaving the royal family.

“To write about the 38-year-old today is to constantly wrestle with the contradictions and the complexities of a man who did the unthinkable, walking away from the royal family and straight into the waiting arms of corporate America,” Elser wrote.

She continued that Harry and Meghan have not found the peace they yearned for. “So far, the Megxit fairytale has not resulted in anything like an out-and-out happily-ever-after.”

Elser discussed the couple’s exit from Spotify, claiming Harry and Meghan need to step up the production of new content or risk the same results from Netflix. “Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions has only one project on the go, the duke’s doco about the Invictus Games. No air date has yet been set.”

In their attempt to be financially independent, Harry and Meghan are dealing with a ‘twist of fate’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Daniela Elser believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a “twist of fate” in their attempts to remain financially independent of the monarchy. After losing their Spotify deal and a no new series on the horizon for Netflix, the couple may face a financial crunch.

Their Spotify deal was worth $20 million. The couple’s deal with Netflix is worth a reported $100 million.

The royal commentator wrote, “There have been many moments when things looked dicey for Harry and Meghan. But this would have to be one of the worst, if not the worst, turns of fate for the duo since they hightailed it out of the UK.”

She continued, “If their Netflix contract goes the way of Spotify, they are well and truly up the proverbial creek sans handcrafted, ethically-sourced paddle. It would be the equivalent of that bit in Jaws when the shark jumps on the boat and starts chomping on a leg.”

What’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not formally announced any new entertainment projects. The couple also has not scheduled any interviews or public appearances since the cancellation of their Spotify deal.

However, per The Daily Mail, the couple is reportedly in talks with Netflix to star in a new documentary showcasing humanitarian efforts in South Africa. The documentary reportedly will feature the couple visiting communities in the country and working alongside others, focusing on humanitarian efforts.

This documentary would be the couple’s third project for the streaming service. It follows their docuseries Harry & Meghan and a series titled Live to Lead.