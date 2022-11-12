Prince Harry Was ‘Annoyed’ by ‘Playing Second Fiddle to William,’ Expert Says

A royal expert shared her analysis of Prince Harry‘s memoir title Spare, wondering when Harry began to perceive being “spare” as negative. According to the expert, Prince Harry was “annoyed” to be “playing second fiddle” to his brother Prince William.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal expert says Prince Harry ‘reveled’ in being the ‘spare’ at one time

During the Nov. 3 episode of Palace Confidential, royal editor Rebecca English discussed how Harry’s perspective about being the “spare” changed drastically in the years leading up to leaving the royal family.

“When he was younger, Harry actually quite reveled in it,” she said.

“Ken Wolfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, recounts how, in the car once, Harry was playing up, being naughty and William was trying to admonish him,” English continued. “Basically Harry said, ‘Well it doesn’t matter. You know, I can do what I want because basically, I’m not going to have the responsibility that you will have.'”

When asked about moving down the line of succession after Prince William had children, Prince Harry seemed relieved, according to English.

She explained, “I remember, very distinctly, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born — I think it was Prince George, Harry was asked by a broadcaster how he felt about going down the pecking order.”

English continued, “His answer, I think, was so illuminating. He basically said ‘great, like it means basically I’m one less away from all of that stress and restrain and responsibility that comes with being the heir to the throne.'”

RELATED: Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Will Be Really Difficult for William,’ Expert Says

Prince Harry seemed ‘annoyed’ by ‘playing second fiddle’ to his brother Prince William, expert says

The royal expert wondered when Prince Harry changed his tune about being the “spare,” given his former view on his role in the royal family.

She asked, “Why did he start viewing it differently?”

English pointed out, “It was made very clear to me and others, toward the latter stages of his life within the royal family, that actually he got quite annoyed by the fact that he was playing second fiddle to William and felt that there was a rush to get everything he wanted to done.”

RELATED: Expert Calls Prince Harry’s Memoir a ‘Potential Problem’ for His Relationship With the Royal Family

Royal expert calls Prince Harry’s memoir title ‘provocative’

English also gave some consideration to the “provocative” memoir title Spare, which the palace didn’t seem to know about until it was publicly announced.

“They were reading it on social media — his family, the royal household — at the same time we were,” the royal expert explained. “And I think that probably tells you all you need to know.”

English added, “The palace are being really careful about this. They don’t want to engage until they hear what’s in it. But people I’ve spoken to are kind of well-plumbed into the situation find that title very, very provocative indeed.”