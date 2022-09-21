Prince Harry Appeared to Struggle Most During 1 Particular Moment of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry had an especially tough time during one particular moment of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a body language expert says. It wasn’t during the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. Rather, body language expert Judi James noticed the Duke of Sussex struggled the most during the unloading of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

Prince Harry appeared to be ‘bracing himself emotionally’ as he watched the unloading of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral marked an exceptionally emotional day for the royal family. Not only were they bidding farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch but also their family’s matriarch.

For Harry, one of the queen’s eight grandchildren, the moving of his late grandmother’s coffin appeared to be a struggle.

“Walking beside, but a large distance apart from his brother [Prince William], his puckered brows and rapid blinking suggested the onset of tears,” James told Page Six.

“When he watched the coffin being unloaded there was the sucking in of the lips, rocking from side to side and shoulder roll,” she continued.

Harry, according to James, had done the same movements before, suggesting he’d been “bracing himself emotionally.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly planned on leaving the U.K. shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, weren’t reportedly going to stay long after the queen’s funeral. Following three events on Sept. 19 — a state funeral at Westminster Abbey, a committal service at St. George’s Chapel, and a private family service — the couple planned on leaving.

An “insider” told Us Weekly the quick departure had to do with being away from their children, Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.

“Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they’ll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks,” they said, adding it’s “the longest amount of time they’ve been apart from their children.”

Harry and Meghan were in the U.K. on a four-day trip when Queen Elizabeth’s health rapidly declined. They remained in the U.K. following her death on Sept. 8.

During that time, they took part in events during a national 10-day period of mourning leading up to the funeral. All the while, they stayed in close contact with Archie and Lili, reportedly “FaceTiming them every day.”

Prince Harry remembered his ‘Granny’ in a statement after Queen Elizabeth’s death

“You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”



On Sept. 12, Harry released a statement about his “Granny.” He described her as a “guiding compass” that was “globally admired and respected” before recalling memories he shared with his grandmother.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote.

“I cherish these times shared with you and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us but by the world. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.

“Thank you for your commitment to service: thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile, knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” he concluded.

