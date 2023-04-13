Prince Harry Attending King Charles’ Coronation for Fear of Being ‘Cut off’ and Losing ‘Brand Sussex’ Claims Royal Expert

News that Prince Harry would attend King Charles’ coronation solo shocked royalists, who believed Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would take an all-or-nothing approach to attend the event. However, one royal expert believes this is a calculated move on the part of the couple. They believe Harry’s attendance is driven by fear of being “cut off” and losing “brand Sussex.”

King Charles and Prince Harry, photographed in 2019 | Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation

After over a month of speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry would attend King Charles’ coronation on Apr. 12, 2023. The palace and a spokesperson announced the couple’s intentions.

Per Reuters, the statement reads as such. “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey,” a spokesperson said. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Royal reporter Omid Scobie explained why the couple would not attend the royal event together. He shared that the couple’s son, Archie, had something to do with Harry attending Charles’ coronation alone.

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie tweeted.

However, a royal expert believes there is much more to Harry’s attendance than just allegiance to the king. They claim Harry is trying to ensure he and Meghan can continue using the “brand Sussex.”

Royal expert claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation plan has everything to do with being ‘cut off’

Meghan Markle will remain home while Prince Harry attends King Charles’ coronation | Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The decision for Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation solo may have surprised some royal fans. However, one expert claims the couple’s plan to attend has everything to do with being “cut off” and, consequently, their Sussex brand suffering.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and royal biographer, told The Mirror there could be several vital reasons why Meghan Markle will remain home while Harry attends the royal event. She believes his allegiance to his father and wife appears to be split.

“The invitation clearly says, ‘By Command of the King.’ Harry was in the military, and his allegiance was to his King. The king also happens to be his father,” Seaward explains.

“For all his bravado, Harry knows that if he didn’t appear, it would be a terrible snub. He might have been cut off forever, and brand Sussex couldn’t afford to lose the royal fairy dust,” she continued.

However, Seward believes Meghan had the upper hand in Harry’s decision. “I suspect Meghan was the driving force in persuading Harry to attend. She is smarter than him and would have realized it might mean the end of their future dreams if he didn’t appear.”

Will Prince Harry’s attendance without Meghan Markle change his role in the ceremony?

Prince Harry reportedly will continue to have no role in King Charles’ coronation. This plan was set in place whether or not Meghan Markle attended. Royal expert Sally Bedell Smith claimed during an appearance on Newsweek’s podcast The Royal Report that Harry will remain a fringe player during the coronation, despite being King Charles’ son.

As a non-working senior royal, Harry will remain a spectator, unlike his brother Prince William and other senior members of the royal family. These members will likely participate in either a carriage procession or an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Smith said, “He [Harry] is obviously the son of the king. So they’re obviously trying to work out a way for him to be there but not participate in any of the rituals and things like the carriage procession, and certainly not in the body of the Coronation service.”

In contrast, The Prince of Wales, William, will play a very prominent role. He is the only member of the royal family to be a “liege man of life and limb” during King Charles’ coronation ceremony.

Royal dukes will no longer be required to kneel down before the monarch and pay homage to him at the ceremony. Breaking with tradition, Prince William will be the only royal prince to do so.