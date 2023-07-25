'They're not allowed to go back' said the socialite of the Duke and Duchess' membership in the elite California club.

Aristocrat Lady Victoria Hervey shares that Prince Harry has been banned from a private Los Angeles, CA club. She revealed the Duke of Sussex’s latest woes in an interview with GBNews.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Wellington, New Zealand in 2018 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey claims Prince Harry has been banned from a private club

In an interview for GBNews, royal insider Lady Victoria Hervey shared new information regarding Prince Harry. She claims he and Meghan have been banned from a private club in LA.

The duke resides in Montecito, CA, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They have lived in the United States since 2020.

“I heard from people in LA that they actually got barred,” said Lady Victoria Hervey regarding reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were banned from the exclusive enclave. “It is a private members club, and reportedly, they organized to have paparazzi outside in West Hollywood,” Hervey shared. “They’re not allowed to go back.”

She continued by saying that its members “don’t like paparazzi. However, they brought paparazzi with them.” Victoria Hervey claims there were “set up shots” outside the business with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Victoria Hervey says people are ‘sick’ of hearing Prince Harry ‘whining and complaining’

Within the context of the same interview, Victoria Hervey shared her thoughts regarding what she believes is Prince Harry’s declining popularity. Consequently, “People are tired of hearing him “whining and complaining,” she said.

“And also, being so spoiled,” she continued. “But look, I think their luck is just running out at this point, and people are just seeing through him and them as a couple.”

What’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle smiles at Prince Harry in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On July 21, 2023, the couple’s Archewell website reported that they had partnered with an organization called Equimundo. The company works “internationally to engage men and boys as allies in gender equality.”

The company released a State of the World’s Fathers 2023 report and was partnered with Archewell. Thus, the survey was reportedly conducted across 17 countries, and thousands of men and women were surveyed.

“The Archewell Foundation is proud to have supported this report, as well as Equimundo’s continued work to promote gender equality around the globe,” a website statement read. The report subsequently revealed that men are increasingly more involved in caregiving roles.

The report stated that “lack of supportive policies and power structures discourage them from doing so.” However, it also calls for working toward gender equality and media representation to reflect men’s roles as caregivers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to work with Netflix as part of a $100M contract. Subsequently, the couple is to produce content for the streaming service reflective of their missions.