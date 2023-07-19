Would returning to the House of Windsor help the Duke of Sussex's status in the entertainment industry?

Three years after forgoing his position as a senior royal to live in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could be facing his biggest fear. An entertainment expert believes the Duke of Sussex “must become royal” again to reestablish a career thus based on his unhappiness within the House of Windsor.

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry reportedly has one road he may not want to travel professionally

As he moves forward in his professional life, Prince Harry faces several options. Basing a career on his discontent with the royal family appears not sustainable.

However, one entertainment expert believes that the Duke of Sussex “must become royal” again to position himself within the industry prominently. Harry has to redefine himself to move forward.

“It is undoubtedly a rather large and terribly disappointing blow for the couple. Particularly in light of the criticism they have faced in recent weeks over their media deals,” entertainment expert and founder of MarkMeets, Mark Boardman, told Newsweek.

Boardman cited several avenues Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, should explore to remain relevant. Also, he believes that their next moves will be “tough.”

“With Meghan having a career ahead of her in TV and film, Harry must become a royal again to reengage his waning loyal fan base and work with new people to help generate positive media attention,” he explained. “This will help them enhance their standing with Netflix and achieve success through their partnership.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex must ‘focus’ and not ‘rely solely on awards recognition’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022, in New York City | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As entertainment expert Mark Boardman shared, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must pivot their game plan. However, he believes their most important focus should be on their work.

He discussed the couple’s Emmy nomination snub for their docuseries Harry & Meghan. The docuseries was the second most-watched in Netflix history.

“In the face of a nomination snub, it becomes crucial for Harry and Meghan to focus on the broader impact of their work. Rather than relying solely on awards recognition which would have improved the perceived success as media personalities,” Boardman explained.

“The next move will be a tough one. Harry and Meghan need to redefine who they are individually and as a couple. This will improve their ability to engage audiences that resonate with viewers,” he continued.

Would an Emmy nomination have changed the public’s perception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Understandably, being recognized by their industry peers would have been a feather in Prince Harry and Meghan Marke’s cap. While it may have been a seal of approval that the couple had arrived in Hollywood, the absence of the nomination should not be what holds them back.

“Ultimately, the absence of an Emmy nomination should not define Harry and Meghan’s standing with Netflix or their prospects in the industry,” Mark Boardman told Newsweek. “It is a chance for them to refocus, redefine their goals, and continue their journey as content creators.”

Boardman feels that the couple should take this moment to reassess the image they are trying to project publicly. He claims the couple can “demonstrate their resilience and commitment to delivering compelling content that captures the attention of audiences worldwide.”

Instead of an Emmy nomination, Harry & Meghan was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award. The revealing docuseries was set as the best-streaming non-fiction series for the annual 2023 awards show.