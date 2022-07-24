Prince Harry Is ‘Bitter and Resentful’ and ‘Doesn’t Mind if He Hurts People’ in Memoir, Royal Expert Claims

Will Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir paint the royal family in an unflattering light? One royal expert believes that Harry is so “bitter and resentful” that the details may be hurtful “ because he feels that he has been hurt by them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir likely will share dirty laundry

Royal expert Angela Levin discussed the delay of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir with The Mail’s Palace Confidential. She shared her thoughts about how the publisher will “want a story” and how Harry is likely to deliver because he’s “bitter and resentful.”

Levin was asked about “the areas that [Harry] would be talking about that might concern the palace.” While she couldn’t say for certain, she did have some theories.

“Well, I could stay here all day and tell you them,” she said. “What it is is washing dirty linen in public and it can be small things. He’s supposed to be getting 13 million pounds for it so they want a story. And they won’t want how lovely everything is because that’s not going to work either is, is it?”

Levin speculated on potential content that Harry might include in the book. “I think it could be a small argument between people that he would blow up,” she said. “It could be revealing secrets about security. It could be almost anything…”

She added, “The rumors are, of course, that he’s going to attack Camilla in the book but we don’t know whether that’s true at all.”

Expert claims Harry ‘has got a lot of poison running in his blood’

During the discussion, expert Richard Eden also weighed in with his thoughts on Harry’s upcoming book. “According to the New York Post there’s going to be a lot of focus on his childhood and there’ll be stories that no one knows about,” he explained. “And there will be plenty of other stuff that we’ve heard about from the outside, but to hear it from him himself will really be something else, I think.”

Levin shared her opinion about just how explosive the book could potentially be. “I think that he is now so bitter and resentful that he will say what he really feels,” she said. “And see things that he accepted years ago now as being absolutely dreadful.”

She continued, “I think he really wants to show his power over William because he was fed up with being the spare rather than the heir. I think he’s got a lot of poison running in his blood now about what he feels about his background and his family.”

Levin added, “And I think he doesn’t mind if he hurts people because he feels that he has been hurt by them.”

Royal expert Robert Jobson also weighed in on what royal fans might see in Prince Harry’s memoir. “It’s going to be the more up-to-date stuff that’s going to be the explosive stuff,” he said, such as “who made who cry … with the Meghan and Kate scenario.”

Prince Harry promised to share an ‘accurate’ and ‘wholly truthful’ account’ in his memoir

Harry had previously teased what he would cover in his book. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” he shared in a statement. “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

