Prince Harry’s ‘Bizarre and Somewhat Cruel Existence’ in Royal Family Depends on Supporting ‘More Important’ Older Brother Prince William, Claims Royal Expert

Royal family expert Omid Scobie revealed Prince Harry had a “bizarre and somewhat cruel existence” as a senior member of the House of Windsor. The British journalist claims Harry’s life depended on supporting his “more important” older brother, Prince William. This assessment of Harry’s role in the royal family comes ahead of the prince’s book Spare. King Charles II and Princess Diana’s second son will reveal never-before-heard details of his life in the highly-anticipated tell-all.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Jon Super/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Omid Scobie reportedly had a close working relationship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Scobie and Carolyn Durand penned the Meghan Markle and Harry book Finding Freedom, which attempted to reveal unknown details of the couple’s life. Scobie’s working relationship with the Sussex’s was reportedly so close he was one of three journalists invited to Meghan’s last engagement as a working royal. He reportedly shared a “big farewell hug” with the duchess, wrote Independent of that event.

Scobie claims Meghan told him of the couple’s departure for the United States and the end of her tenure as a working royal. He claims Meghan said “it didn’t have to be this way,” before she and Harry left England for good to start a new life with their son, Archie, in January 2020.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed to have had no direct involvement with Scobie and Durand’s book, wrote the BBC.

Prince Harry’s ‘bizarre and somewhat cruel existence’ in the royal family depends on supporting his ‘more important’ older brother Prince William

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

In a story published by Yahoo News, Scobie claimed that it was only a matter of time before Prince Harry shared his story about life behind the palace walls. Spare promises, per Penguin/Random House, “raw, unflinching honesty” about Harry’s life, including the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“For the family business, Harry’s position as the heir’s spare saw him take on the compulsory role of royal support act at an early age,” Scobie wrote of the Duke of Sussex. “With no real defined job, The Firm mostly needed one thing from him: to support his more important older brother, Prince William.”

He continued, “It’s a bizarre and somewhat cruel existence, the outcome of a system built on hereditary privilege. Of course, calling the book Spare, a decision made by Prince Harry early on in the process, shouldn’t have come as a huge surprise.

“It’s a punchy choice, but for a word that has trailed the prince like a shadow, being the spare was one of the most defining aspects of his royal existence. Leaning on the derogatory moniker for a title is Harry finally owning the term after a lifetime of being called it,” Scobie concluded.

Proceeds from ‘Spare’ will support British charities

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House ??? (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

Harry will support British charities with proceeds from the sales of Spare, says the Penguin/Random House website. The Duke of Sussex has already donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies. It supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. Some of the proceeds from Spare will benefit this organization.

However, Prince Harry also plans to donate some of the proceeds to the non-profit organization WellChild. Harry has been a royal patron of WellChild for fifteen years. The organization makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of a hospital, wherever possible.

Spare‘s release date is Jan. 10, 2023.

