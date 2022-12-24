Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Documentary Proves He Wanted to be Loyal to the Royal Family, Expert Says

Prince Harry’s body language in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan indicated he still wanted to be loyal to the royal family, an expert says. According to the body language expert, the clue was seen in Harry’s conflicted retelling of a tense family meeting.

Prince Harry | Steve Parsons/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry shared details of the challenging Sandringham Summit family meeting

In the documentary, Prince Harry recalls the meeting with Prince William, King Charles, and the queen to discuss the Sussexes’ exit plan. According to Harry, he and Meghan Markle hoped to do a half in, half out model which would allow them to still be involved with the royal family.

The meeting was quite tense, with Harry sharing that it was “terrifying” to have William scream at him.

“It became very clear, very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” Harry says. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

Body language expert Judi James looked at Prince Harry’s gestures when he recalled the family meeting, telling The Sun how he displayed “signals of innocence and persuasion.”

James explained, “His brows are raised and his eyes widened. Over-showing the eye in this way implies truth and innocence. The thought is that the eyes can’t lie so baring them in this way projects honesty.”

The body language expert also pointed out that Harry’s lips “curl up slightly at the corners” which shows an expression of “disbelief” over the details of the meeting.

Expert points out signs that Harry wanted to be loyal to the royal family

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis of the docuseries moment, pointing out how Harry appeared conflicted when he recounted the family meeting.

According to the expert, Harry shared his “frustration and anger” over the way the meeting played out and there were subtle shifts in Harry’s body language that were revealing. “His eyes were immediately drawn down and his posture shifted from an emotion of anger into sadness,” Stanton said.

The body language expert addressed how Harry seemed conflicted because he wanted to “remain loyal.”

Stanton explained, “It’s clear he wanted to leave his royal duties but also wanted to remain loyal to the queen and to his father. He was being pulled into directions and trying to do his best for his family.”

Expert reveals Prince Harry gesture that shows he’s cutting off Prince William and King Charles

James also analyzed a moment in the documentary when Harry displayed a gesture indicating he’s cutting off William and Charles.

The body language expert told Fabulous that when Harry talks about how he didn’t receive a “genuine apology” he “mimes blinkered thinking with both hands as he says the men were ‘very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the situation.’”

James added, “He also says he is ‘never going to get a genuine apology’ from them.”

He then performs a cut-off ritual, “placing his fingers over his lips as he speaks and rubbing his lips,” James explained. “This looks like a concealment gesture, as though he feels intense discomfort at this claim.”

Prince Harry goes on to fold his arms in a “self-protective” gesture, with James saying it “also suggests any opportunity for discussion is now firmly closed.”

She added, “The message seeming to be that there is no way back for his relationships with Charles and William.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.