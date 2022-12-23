Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Reveals Clue He’s Cut Off Prince William and King Charles, Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry’s gestures in the last episode of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and noticed a small clue that he’s cut off Prince William and King Charles.

Prince Harry, Prince William, King Charles | PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Expert shares Prince Harry gesture that shows he’s cutting off Prince William and King Charles

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the moment Harry showed he’s cutting off William and Charles, telling Fabulous how his hand gesture revealed everything.

In the episode, Harry explains how he never received a “genuine apology” but has to move on with his future.

James noted his gestures in the moment. “He mimes blinkered thinking with both hands as he says the men were ‘very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the situation,'” she explained. “He also says he is ‘never going to get a genuine apology’ from them.”

Prince Harry then performs a cut-off ritual, “placing his fingers over his lips as he speaks and rubbing his lips,” James said. “This looks like a concealment gesture, as though he feels intense discomfort at this claim.”

The body language expert continued, “He then also folds his arms in a comprehensive barrier ritual which looks self-protective but which also suggests any opportunity for discussion is now firmly closed.”

She added, “The message seeming to be that there is no way back for his relationships with Charles and William.”

Body language expert analyzes Harry’s reaction to Prince William’s text

James also analyzed the moment in the documentary when Harry reads a text from Prince William and shows “distress.”

William texted Harry the day after the Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. While William’s message wasn’t revealed during the episode, Harry’s body language was revealing, the expert said.

Meghan was speaking to Tyler Perry on her laptop when Harry held his phone out to her to read. She tells Perry, “H just got a text from his brother.”

Harry looks stressed, saying, “I wish I knew what to do” and Meghan replies, “I know. Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”

James noted, “Harry’s distress as he reads is shown by the way he places his fingers to his mouth. He places the back of his fingers to his lips in a self-comfort ritual but initially it looks as though he intended to bite his nails.”

Meghan Markle provides maternal comfort to Harry, expert says

Harry appears childlike in the way he holds the phone for Meghan to read, James said. “He then stands holding the phone out to his wife without explanation, his arm outstretched, like a child showing a small injury off to its parent,” she explained.

Meghan asks, “What am I looking at?’” then reads the message and simply responds, “Wow.”

James pointed out, “Harry just stares at her face as she reads. When he takes the phone back there’s what sounds like a small, projectile sob from Harry, who then sniffs like a child and pulls at his nose.”

According to the expert, Harry is in “full distressed child mode” when he places his hands on his head. “His back has arched so that his bare belly sticks out fully from under his t-shirt,” she noted.

His wife is there to comfort him, however. “Meghan wraps her arms round his waist and rocks him like a mother comforting a child,” James said.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.