Prince Harry’s Body Language at Recent Polo Match Hints at ‘Return of the Old Harry,’ Expert Says

Prince Harry’s body language at a recent polo match is revealing, one expert believes. Body language expert Judi James pointed out Harry’s gestures and facial expressions that give a glimmer of the “return of the old Harry.”

Prince Harry at Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

Prince Harry’s body language showed a bit of ‘the old Harry,’ according to expert

Body language expert James shared her analysis of Prince Harry at the recent Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup where he played alongside his friend Nacho Figueras.

“There are several body language traits that prove exactly how much Harry was loving getting back into the saddle and competing in polo yesterday,” James told Express.

“What we can see is a return of the old Harry: the perma-grin guy who instigates and then revels in the fun and who can pull a laugh out of any situation,” she continued.

James added, “It was the Harry without the haunted eye expression or the signals of anxiety and it was a Harry who appeared to have unfurled and relaxed again in the way he used to when he was playing polo as a young prince in the UK.”

Expert looked at Harry’s posture and facial expressions closely

James further shared her analysis of Prince Harry’s revealing body language, including his posture that was “riddled with examples of splaying, suggesting a strong alpha state.”

According to James, “His chest is puffed and his arms are often held away from his body, signaling high levels of confidence.”

She added, “His eye expression is engaged in a display of enthusiasm and optimism. He engages visually with both other people and other players but also with the camera here.”

James examined Prince Harry’s smile at the event, pointing out, “Harry’s cheeks are raised and rounded when he smiles and the symmetry of his mouth smile lets us know his happiness is genuine.”

Prince Harry showed a ‘child state’ at the event, body language expert noted

James also pointed to some of Harry’s more playful “child state” gestures and expressions he displayed at the polo match.

“As well as baring his alpha leadership credentials, Harry also shows flashes of a return to the child state,” she explained. “He looks playful and he is instigating most of the play.”

The expert continued, “He gurns a lot, pulling fun faces and even hiding his entire face behind his hands at one point, as children do.”

James shared, “These are leading displays, which means he is keen to lead the mood of the crowd and the players with his own state of playfulness.”

Prince Harry also displayed more tactile moments, James observed. “Harry is also enthusiastically tactile here, enjoying sharing some warm hugs and leaning his torso in close when he is lined up with other players,” she explained.

“It is nearly always him instigating the hugs and slaps of camaraderie which again puts him in the leadership role,” James added.

