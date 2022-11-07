Prince Harry Is ‘Brazenly Monetizing His Grief’ With New Memoir ‘Spare,’ Royal Expert Says

The cover and title of Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have been revealed and one royal expert is slamming the book’s promise to shed light on the moment Harry and Prince William walked behind Princess Diana’s coffin. According to the expert, Harry is “brazenly monetizing his grief.”

Publisher promises ‘raw, unflinching honesty’ in Prince Harry’s memoir

In an Oct. 28 article for the Daily Mail, royal expert Amanda Platell weighed in on Prince Harry’s choice of the title Spare and his memoir cover photo.

“Cruelly, he called it Spare, with the clear message that he’s been done down by his family — the King’s ‘spare’ son, cast aside, as opposed to the heir who takes the crown,” she wrote.

Publisher Penguin Random House revealed some of what readers can expect in the memoir. “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror,” the publisher shared. “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

The publisher added, “For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Royal expert says Prince Harry’s book ‘is about hard cash’

Platell gave her take on the publisher’s description of the book. “Forget the rubbish about the book’s ‘raw truth, unflinching honesty, insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,'” she wrote. “This is about hard cash.”

She pointed out how Prince William was impacted by the same tragedy. “And what about his brother William’s agony — his ‘raw truth’? He, too, walked behind their mother’s coffin and, with Harry, left a bouquet of white flowers on it, along with an envelope which bore the heartbreaking message, ‘Mummy,'” Platell explained.

She continued, “Diana was Mummy to them both. The difference is that Harry is brazenly monetizing his grief while William carries his silently and with dignity, like his dad, King Charles, and other members of his family.”

Platell took aim at Harry. “Self-pitying, self-aggrandizing, ready to sell his story to the highest bidder, Harry has torn apart any relationship he might have still had with his brother and father,” she noted.

Prince Harry continues to paint himself as ‘the eternal victim,’ expert believes

The royal expert said that Prince Harry could move forward instead of benefiting financially from this book. “Instead of embracing his new family and life in California, he is still raking over the past, the eternal victim,” she wrote. “In the cold light of day, is there really much difference between Netflix’s ruthless exploitation of Diana’s death for profit and Prince Harry’s?”

Platell added, “For the cover of Spare, Harry chose a picture of himself looking into the camera with a cold, messianic stare. And dare I say vengeful eyes, his balding head cropped, giving a ginger halo effect. If he’s finally found peace, why does he look so damn miserable?”