The Duke of Sussex enjoyed a casual evening out celebrating his birthday, but was he with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex?

Prince Harry celebrated his 39th birthday in Germany while promoting and attending the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event that brings together wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. A new report shares Harry celebrated in a bar alongside friends, but was his wife Meghan Markle there?

Prince Harry celebrates his 39th birthday one day before Invictus Games close

The Invictus Games wraps its sixth installment on Sept. 16. The weeklong event, held in Dusseldorf, Germany, brings together athletes who compete in events similar to the Paralympic Games.

Prince Harry arrived on the first day of the event and has been in the spotlight at the games. He concludes his trip as the games close on Sept. 16.

On Sept. 15, Harry celebrated his 39th birthday, where he enjoyed some downtime in a German bar. The Times reports the Duke of Sussex visited the Schumacher Brewery, where he enjoyed food, drinks, and the company of his friends.

Harry was joined by the Archwell staff and his wife, Meghan Markle, at the laid-back event. Harry and Meghan’s group reportedly took up two tables at the eatery and left a large tip. The Times reports the staff described the couple as “lovely.”

What did Prince Harry’s birthday meal consist of?

The Schumacher Brewery shared a picture of the Sussexes with the eatery’s owner, Thea Ungermann, head waiter, Frank Wackers, and other restaurant staff members on its Instagram page.

“So proud! Impressed by very friendly people who enjoyed our Schumi Alt, Haxe Wiener Schnitzel, blood sausage, and German sausages,” said the photograph’s caption.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their staff enjoyed a celebratory meal at the Schumacher Brewery. They ate a dinner of bratwurst, wiener schnitzel, red cabbage, and mashed potatoes at the Im Goldenen Kessel restaurant and bar, part of the brewery.

The Times reports that Harry enjoyed six small beers to wash down all that food. After their meal, the restaurant staff gave Harry a white chocolate birthday cake.

Royal fans react to Harry’s laid-back birthday event

Prince Harry wears sunglasses on his 39th birthday, Sept. 15, 2023 | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Royal watchers responded to Prince Harry’s laid-back birthday dinner in the comments section of the restaurant’s post. They shared their well-wishes and support for Harry during what appeared to be a fun evening.

“I miss living in Germany! Such a beautiful country with wonderful people. Happy birthday to Harry! And a happy belated birthday to Meghan. Beautiful couple!” wrote one Instagram follower.

“Looking happy among family and awesome friends. May you be blessed with many more wonderful and memorable years,” shared a second royal fan.

“So cute of them having some quiet time on Harry’s birthday eve,” penned a third social media user.

“Where else were they supposed to go?? Best beer!! Best food and best ambiance!” wrote a fourth fan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will leave Germany at the games’ close. They are reportedly scheduled to return home to Montecito, CA, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.