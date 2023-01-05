Prince Harry Claims Prince William Attacked Him, Says Meghan Markle ‘Was Terribly Sad’ When She Found out About Fight

A bombshell leaked excerpt from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare reveals the details of Prince William attacking Harry. According to the book, William called Meghan Markle “rude” and “difficult” and a physical fight broke out. Harry also revealed Meghan’s reaction to the attack, saying “she was terribly sad.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry claims Prince William attacked him, leaked excerpt from ‘Spare’ reveals

In a book excerpt leaked to The Guardian, Prince Harry details a physical fight between him and Prince William in 2019 in the kitchen of Nottingham Cottage.

According to the book, William and Harry were meeting to discuss ‘the whole rolling catastrophe’ of their relationship and the ongoing struggles with the press. Harry described William as “piping hot” and an argument broke out.

William called Meghan “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive” with Harry calling it a “parrot[ing of] the press narrative” about his wife.

As things escalated, William claimed he was trying to help. Harry responded, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”

The Guardian article shares, “That comment, Harry says, angered his brother, who swore while stepping towards him. Now scared, Harry writes, he went to the kitchen, his furious brother following.”

Harry wrote about getting his brother a glass of water and telling him, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

MONDAY: @michaelstrahan one-on-one with Prince Harry.



What he says about his relationship with Prince William, how Princess Diana would feel about the rift between her sons and his new memoir "Spare" on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/qYI2kwcL5d — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Harry details the attack and Meghan Markle’s reaction to their fight

Harry went on to explain the attack that followed. “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry wrote. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

William wanted Harry to fight back, according to the book, but he refused. After leaving, William returned “looking regretful, and apologized” and then “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’”

Harry responded, “You mean that you attacked me?’, to which William replied: ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’”

The Duke of Sussex noted that he called his therapist about the fight but Meghan later saw the “scrapes and bruises” on his back so he revealed what happened.

He recalled Meghan’s reaction, noting she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry. She was terribly sad.”

“He is not holding anything back.”@michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/UkXqIO4faL — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Prince Harry calls Prince William his ‘arch-nemesis’ in memoir

In Spare, Prince Harry refers to his brother as his “arch-nemesis,” a detail he was asked about during an upcoming interview with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan.

In a teaser from Harry’s sit-down with Strahan, the interviewer asks, “There’s a quote in the book where you refer to your brother as your ‘beloved brother and arch-nemesis.’ Strong words. What did you mean by that?”

Harry explained, “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into — or is played by — the ‘heir/spare.’”

According to The Guardian, Harry claims that King Charles branded him the “spare” the day he was born. “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,” Charles allegedly said to his then-wife, Princess Diana.

Strahan, who said he has read Spare, explained that Harry also touches on “deep grief, the death of his mother, how he dealt with that, time in the military.”

He continued, “And the most important role … is being a husband and being a father. And he also talks about his grievances with the press … but it’s also a story and a conversation with him about healing.”

Strahan added, “He is not holding anything back.”