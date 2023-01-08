Prince Harry Claims Prince William and Kate Middleton Encouraged Him to Wear Nazi Uniform to Costume Party

Prince Harry makes a shocking claim in his new memoir Spare, alleging Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a party. Harry recently called it one of his most regrettable decisions.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry wrote about the nazi uniform costume in his memoir ‘Spare’

In a leaked excerpt from Spare that was published on the Page Six website, Harry recalls how William and Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform costume to a 2005 party. According to Harry, he was trying to choose between a pilot’s uniform and the Nazi soldier costume and his brother and sister-in-law offered their opinion.

“I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,” Harry wrote. When he tried it on for them, he recalled, “They both howled. Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”

After the image made headlines, Prince Harry apologized. “I am very sorry if I have caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize,” he said in a statement.

Harry called it ‘one of the biggest mistakes’ of his life

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, he called the costume choice “one of the biggest mistakes” he’s ever made.

“It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” he said. “I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me.”

Prince Harry continued, “I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life but I learnt from that.”

Prince Harry said he had his brain ‘switched off’ when he made the poor decision

According to a leaked excerpt from the Spanish version of Spare, published on Express, Prince Harry shared his reaction to making headlines for his poor costume choice.

“When I saw the photos, I recognized immediately that I had my brain so switched off, that perhaps I could spend time like that,” he wrote.

Harry continued, “I wanted to leave and travel all across the UK, door to door, explaining to the people: ‘I wasn’t thinking.’ I didn’t want to offend anybody.”

The Duke of Sussex added, “But that wouldn’t have changed anything. The opinion was fast and implacable. Or better I was a Nazi in the shadow of a mental breakdown.”

“He is not holding anything back.”@michaelstrahan with a look at his interview with Prince Harry ahead of the release of his memoir “Spare" — which covers his relationship with Prince William, his time in the military and much more. Watch Monday on @GMA. https://t.co/me8QGyt663 pic.twitter.com/UkXqIO4faL — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 5, 2023

Author shared how Harry felt ‘resentful’ about the ‘unfairness’ of the situation

In the 2020 book Battle of Brothers, author Robert Lacey touched on the role William played in helping Harry choose the offensive costume.

“Harry chose his costume in conjunction with his elder brother — the future King William V, then 22, who had laughed all the way back to Highgrove (Charles’ country home) with the younger sibling he was supposed to be mentoring — and then onwards to the party together,” Lacey wrote.

He noted, “The young prince began re-evaluating his elder brother’s involvement and the unfairness of William’s subsequent emergence smelling of roses. It made Harry feel resentful and even alienated.”