Prince Harry’s Use of Damaging Princess Diana Interview in Netflix Doc May Cause Further Divide With Prince William, Who Asked Footage to Be ‘Consigned to History’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries continues to blow the roof off of the House of Windsor. The couple will drop the final three episodes of the streamer hit on December 15. However, the docuseries may further the divide between Harry and his brother Prince William. Harry subsequently used Princess Diana’s Panorama interview in part one after his brother asked the footage to be “consigned to history.”

Prince William and Prince Harry | Jon Super/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their side of the story in Netflix docuseries

This in-depth documentary series gives royal fans unprecedented access to the personal lives of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Netflix series begins with their high-profile love story. It explores the couple’s united front and the challenges that led them to step back from their full-time roles as royals.

Harry & Meghan contains commentary from the couple’s friends and family. The next three episodes will highlight the events that led to the couple’s decision to leave the U.K.

“This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict,” Meghan says in the part two trailer. She adds, “Suddenly, what clicked in my head was, ‘It’s never gonna stop.’”

Prince Harry admits: “There was no other option at this point. I said, ‘We need to get outta here.’”

Prince Harry’s use of footage from Princess Diana’s Panorama interview will likely cause further divide with Prince William

A statement on today’s report of The Dyson Investigation pic.twitter.com/uS62CNwiI8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

Harry spoke about Princess Diana’s interview with the BBC’s Panorama in the first episode of the Netflix docuseries. He discussed how the interview was secured using “deceitful” methods. The Duke of Sussex said, “I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview. But, at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience.”

However, Harry cited harassment by the press and the public as the leading cause of his mother’s untimely death. He also believes his wife’s future could have headed in the same direction had he not done something about it.

Prince William spoke publicly about Diana’s interview after The Lord Dyson inquiry and put his foot down regarding further use of his mother’s interview in a public forum. The BBC commissioned this independent investigation into illegal tactics to secure the Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

“The deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse. It has since hurt countless others,” William stated in the Twitter clip above.

Subsequently, “It is my firm view that this Panorama program holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.”

A royal commentator agreed Harry and Meghan shouldn’t have included footage from Diana’s interview in their docuseries

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News the couple should not have used footage from Diana’s interview. Harry could have made a point without airing the footage.

“When that scene popped up, I could not believe it,” said Bullen. “William stood outside Kensington Palace and said this material should never be seen again. And it should be consigned to history. And here are Harry and Meghan using it in their documentary. Some would argue you can draw a line from that interview to the Paris tunnel. And here they are using it in their program.”