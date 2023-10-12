Prince Harry’s ‘Deeply Hurtful’ Words About Camilla Parker Bowles Led to the Continued Fallout With King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles have not been on great terms for a while now. But it looks like Harry's words about his step-mother, Camilla Parker Bowles, might have something to do with the continued feud between the prince and the king.

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, have not been on great terms for several years. The two men had a falling out sometime before Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family. Since then, the continued fallout has only gotten worse. While Harry has supported his father at rare events and Charles always makes sure to mention his younger son when giving speeches, the two are not on good terms.

Now, a royal expert claims that Harry’s choice words about Camilla in his “Spare” memoir are a major reason why the fallout between the father and son continues.

King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Prince Harry in 2005 | James Vellacott/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s words about Camilla Parker Bowles were ‘deeply hurtful’ to King Charles

It’s hard not to think of Charles and Camilla and also ultimately think of the infamous affair between them. The relationship between Charles and Camilla was hard on Harry and his brother, Prince William, and he wasn’t afraid to share that in his memoir. However, the things Harry wrote about his step-mother were reportedly viewed as “deeply hurtful” to Charles, which has only widened the gap between the father and son.

“Harry has said some deeply hurtful things about Camilla, and yet the King will still correspond with his son, albeit not directly,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told The Sun, via Express. “It’s remarkable really, because when Charles became king, he said he loved Harry and Meghan which was a huge olive branch — which Harry then took, snapped in half and then hit him with it.” In Harry’s memoir, for example, he revealed that he and William begged Charles not to marry Camilla.

Of course, Harry did support his father at Charles’ coronation in May 2023, despite that he only stayed for a short time. Still, it suggests that Harry has extended olive branches of his own.

King Charles and Prince Harry in 2019 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Will Prince Harry and King Charles ever reconcile?

Family feuds are tricky. Harry has said that he does think a reconciliation is possible; he said in an interview with Anderson Cooper that he just wants his father and brother to take some accountability. However, the feud has been going on for years. It’s been about five years since things between Harry and his family started going downhill, and once so much time passes, it can be even harder to untangle the web.

On the other hand, time heals all wounds. Perhaps Harry needs a full decade of very little family time before he’s ready to close the gap between them. A reconciliation could happen in a year, or it could happen in 10 years. It might not even happen until William is king, and Harry and Charles might never fully mend. Or, perhaps as Harry and Meghan’s kids grow up so far away from William and Kate Middleton’s kids, the two brothers will want their children to have a relationship; the kids could be what brings them back together.

The bottom line is that it’s impossible to say exactly how Harry and Charles are feeling. With that said, time will tell if the father and son are able to make peace and live a more fulfilled life that includes one another.