Prince Harry Delayed Memoir to ‘Make Some Additions’ After His Platinum Jubilee Visit, Royal Expert Claims

Ever since Prince Harry announced that he was releasing a memoir, there’s been tons of speculation about just what that book will include. The publisher, Penguin Random House, would only say that it would be “intimate and heartfelt” and that the Duke of Sussex would share the “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

The book was initially slated to be released in the fall of 2022 but according to multiple reports, it’s been delayed. Now, one royal expert thinks that has to do with Harry’s visit to England during Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee.

What Prince Harry said his book will be about

Following the news that he was writing a book, Harry offered some detail about what to expect.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he said in a statement.

The highly-anticipated memoir is thought to be delayed now though. “On the marketing publishing list, we do see the books which are coming out but [Harry’s] is nowhere to be seen,” journalist Pandora Forsyth told GB News (per Express).

Expert claims the delay is due to updates and additions Harry’s making following Jubilee visit

As Express noted, royal reporter Natalie Oliveri opined that the delay is because Harry is planning a “big surprise launch” and has been adding information to include what took place during his visit to the U.K. for his grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

“We think it’s being delayed because it hasn’t been included in a list of the upcoming books on the marketing list,” Oliveri said on Australia’s Today Show. “There are suggestions that the royal family has potentially intervened here — I think that’s a bit unlikely. But, perhaps we’re going to be seeing a really big launch later this year, a big surprise launch. That’s why we haven’t actually been given a date.”

The royal commentator added: “[Harry] could be making some late additions after attending the queen’s platinum jubilee.”

Biographer insists Harry’s memoir won’t be focused on the royal family

Members of the royal family are said to be on edge until Harry releases the book because they don’t know what he will write. But one royal biographer claims that the duke’s memoir is not focused on his family or attacking them.

“Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever,” Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie said on a previous episode of Royally Obsessed podcast. “I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story. Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex.”

