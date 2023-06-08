Prince Harry ‘Desperate’ to Stay Relevant Says Royal Commentator Who’s ‘Sick’ of Hearing News About Duke of Sussex

Three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they wanted to leave their positions as senior royals and carve out new roles within the monarchy, the couple remains headline makers. However, one royal commentator says this is a “desperate” attempt to stay relevant. They are reportedly “sick” of daily updates regarding Harry and Meghan Markle in the media.

As Prince Harry steps into the spotlight for his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers, some royal commentators appear weary of him. One of these is Reem Ibrahim, Communications Officer, The Institute of Economic Affairs, who shared her thoughts on GBN.

Ibrahim says, “Quite frankly, I am sick of hearing about Prince Harry in the news, to be honest. I am so bored of it.”

She continued, “I think he and Meghan Markle should stay in the U.S. and remain quiet. Still, we hear about them, and I think they are so desperate to stay relevant.”

“I think he and Meghan Markle should go to the U.S. and live their lives. They say they want a ‘private life,’ but we still hear about them in the media,” Ibrahim concluded.

Harry is currently one of 100 plaintiffs suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), publishers of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People. Harry alleged the company gathered unlawful information about him between 1991 and 2011.

This trial puts Harry in the media glare for the third time in three months. Since May 6, the day of King Charles’ coronation, the spotlight has been on the Duke of Sussex for several reasons.

Prince Harry attended his father’s coronation solo, sans Meghan Markle. Then, on May 16, he appeared alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, as she received the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award in New York City.

Both events generated intense media attention. The latter reportedly involved a car chase through the city by paparazzi, claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representative.

Prince Harry feels targeted by the media

In his 50-page witness statement presented in his court case against MGN on June 6, 2023, Prince Harry claims he has been targeted by the media since 1996. This was the year his parents Princess Diana and now King Charles, finalized their divorce.

Per Reuters, Harry said, “I’ve experienced hostility from the press since I was born.” Overall, he blamed the press for destroying his relationship with friends and girlfriends, among other complaints.

In the statement, Harry said, “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?” The Duke of Sussex maintains his belief information has been unlawfully gathered against him.

To GBN, Paul Connew, a political commentator and a former editor of The Sunday Mirror, believes Harry is “on a crusade.” He said, “He’s on a crusade against media intrusion and lawbreaking. But some would say it’s a morbid obsession. Therefore, Prince Harry wants his time in court to damage transgression newspapers.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cited media intrusion as 1 reason for leaving royal family

After leaving their positions as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke out against the institution. However, the couple maintained that media intrusion and other critical elements of royal life caused them to exit their roles within the House of Windsor.

In March 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS News interview. By December 2022, a docuseries starring the couple titled Harry & Meghan debuted on Netflix.

In January 2023, Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare was released. Harry discussed details of his life, including several significant disagreements with his brother Prince William and fallings out with King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Notably, Meghan discussed royal life in several magazine interviews for The Cut and Variety and an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Prince Harry remains in the news as he continues to fight against Mirror News Group’s intrusion into his private life. The trial started on May 10 and is expected to last seven weeks.