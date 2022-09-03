Prince Harry Made Dig at Royal Family: Many ‘Aren’t Able to Work and Live Together’

Prince Harry got a subtle dig in at the royal family while discussing his work arrangement with wife Meghan Markle. He dished on how natural it is to work with Meghan, pointing out that some of his family “aren’t able to work and live together.”

Prince Harry made a subtle dig at the royal family

During an August 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan talked about her experiences in the royal family and after she and Prince Harry exited the Firm.

During the chat, Harry briefly weighed in on working with Meghan for their company Archewell, which includes a nonprofit division as well as Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio.

Interviewer Allison P. Davis noted the setup for the couple’s home office and Harry shared how their working relationship “feels natural and normal.” He also called out his family with a tiny dig.

“The two run Archewell from their shared home office, specifically from two plush club chairs placed side by side behind a single desk, facing into the room like thrones,” Davis wrote.

Harry explained, “Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together.”

Davis pointed out that Harry “enunciates [the word] family with a vocal eye roll.”

He added, “It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal.”

Harry and Meghan addressed some of the challenges of getting their start-up off the ground

The interviewer wrote, “After all the drama, it looks like they’ve designed the exact job they wanted to have as royals but were denied.”

Harry further explained, “I think we always knew the first few years of creating this new life from scratch were going to be the busiest — ” with Meghan interjecting, “Well, it’s a start-up. We were building a business. During lockdown — ”

Davis wrote, “And then Harry interjects, ‘With everyone weighing in. If you do something, they criticize you. If you don’t do anything, they criticize you anyway. It’s a lot, but …'”

“Oh, and then having a baby in the middle of it all, casually,” Meghan said.

Meghan Markle said she hopes to share their love story

Prince Harry and Meghan have a Netflix docuseries in the works, but the details are scarce. It’s not a reality show, but Meghan does hope to shed some light on their “love story.”

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she said. After quoting “above all, love wins,” something she said in a wedding speech, she shared, “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

Meghan insisted she wasn’t “trying to be cagey” about the documentary content. “I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed,” she said. “I will tell you [director] Liz Garbus is incredible.”

She said of her other projects, “When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”

