Prince Harry Should Discuss These 5 Topics in ‘Spare’ — and They Have Nothing to Do With the Rift

Spare is almost here, and the topics Prince Harry discusses in the book remain largely unknown. Sure, there’s been speculation since the Duke of Sussex announced the memoir in 2021. But no specifics on the content have been revealed.

While Harry’s publicly aired grievances with the royal family, there are unrelated topics the 38-year-old should discuss in his book. Ahead, five things Harry should cover in Spare that have nothing to do with the royal family estrangement.

1. Prince Harry ‘Spare’ topics: When he found out Princess Diana and King Charles were separating

Prince Harry ‘Spare’ memoir cover | Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

One of the topics Harry should touch on in his memoir is a defining moment from his childhood when his parents split up. King Charles III and Princess Diana officially divorced in 1996 after separating in 1992.

Harry, now a father of two, has occasionally talked about being a child of divorce. However, in Spare he might share more details on how he reacted to his parents’ split.

2. Prince Harry ‘Spare’ topics: The last time he saw Princess Diana before her death

Harry opened up about the last phone call he had with Diana before she died in 2017’s Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. Although less is known about the last time Harry, then 12, saw his mom before that fateful night in Paris, France.

3. Prince Harry ‘Spare’ topics: walking behind Princess Diana’s coffin

Although he’s talked about his mother’s funeral through the years, it’s a topic Harry should — and very likely will — touch on in his book.

Despite being the last topic on the list, Diana’s funeral may, in fact, be where Spare begins. Publisher Penguin Random House practically said the book will transport readers to September 1997 when the title and cover were unveiled.

“‘Spare’ takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror,” the publisher said in a statement per Today.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the statement continued.

4. Prince Harry ‘Spare’ topics: Those nude photos from Las Vegas

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Another potential topic in Spare for Harry is when photos of him naked in Las Vegas, Nevada, surfaced in 2012 after a game of strip pool. In recent years he’s talked about suppressing his grief over his mother’s death with partying but Spare gives Harry an opportunity to delve deeper into that turbulent period of his life.

5. Prince Harry ‘Spare’ topics: Wearing a Nazi costume to a 2005 party

Yet again, another event Harry might discuss in Spare that has nothing to do with the tension between him and the rest of the royal family. It was 2005, and a then- 20-year-old Harry wore a Nazi uniform to a party.

Harry reportedly resented William because they’d picked out their costumes together. In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the now-38-year-old called it “one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” saying he “felt so ashamed afterwards.”

“All I wanted to do was make it right,” he said, noting he had a “profound” conversation with a London rabbi before going to Germany and speaking to a Holocaust survivor. “I could have just ignored it and made the same mistakes over again in my life. But I learned from that.”

Spare is available starting Jan. 10.