The Duke of Sussex displays "nerves" when talking about a certain subject while the duchess shows how "proud" she is of him in 'Heart of Invictus.'

Prince Harry‘s latest project for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, was released on Aug. 30. The five-part docuseries, produced by the Duke of Sussex, follows the journey of six former soldiers competing in the 2022 Invictus Games.

An expert analyzed the prince’s body language in the series and pointed out the “dramatic shift” in his behavior when talking about one subject in particular. Here’s more on that, plus what Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did that shows she’s happy the duke is “getting on with it.”

Prince Harry’s mannerisms change when he talks about leaving the army

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton has also analyzed the body language of members of the royal family over the years. Following the release of the Heart of Invictus, Stanton said that Harry showed “nerves” when he discussed leaving the army.

Stanton spoke on behalf of Betfair Bingo and explained: “When Harry was speaking about leaving the forces, I noticed massive significant changes in his mannerisms. When he’s talking about causes close to his heart, his arms and legs are always stretched out. He also displays lots of open-palmed gestures, his face is engaged and his head is up. This appeared to change when it got on to the topic of the army.”

The expert continued: “The first thing I noticed is that he folded his arms and tucked them in, which is an extreme example of a pacifying gesture. These gestures are often used when someone feels nervous or uncomfortable. His legs were also drawn in rather than being extended out. It’s almost like Harry was trying to reassure himself by bringing his whole body in. This showed a very dramatic shift in Harry’s body language. Despite appearing slightly nervous, I do think Harry has huge levels of passion and deviance for doing things his way.”

Expert says Meghan shows she’s ‘proud’ of her husband and happy to ‘let him get on with it’

The Duchess of Sussex makes a few brief cameos in the series and Stanton noticed that she appears “happy” and “content” to see her husband get on with his work.

“In one of the scenes, Meghan attended a meeting with Harry and the Archwell team,” Stanton noted, adding, “I don’t think Meghan tends to give a great deal away when she’s in front of the camera, but she did appear happy as she sat with Harry. While Harry is extremely passionate about the Games, Meghan appeared content to let him get on with it. I just think she has this default gesture of a standard smile and a level of engagement. In terms of emotions, we don’t really tend to see Meghan get overly emotional.

“We also saw Meghan supporting Harry as he made a speech on stage. The moment was very authentic. She had her hands clasped together, which is a sign of pride and love. She was holding her hands close to her heart unconsciously and she had a fixed eyegage. Her smile was extremely authentic, which is when the whole face is engaged. She was immensely proud of Harry at that moment.”

