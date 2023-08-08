Prince Harry has been the Chief Impact Company at BetterUp since 2021, but according to one employee the Duke of Sussex does ‘zero’ daily work.

Amid recent layoffs and rumors of internal discontent, employees are questioning the actual value Harry brings to the table, especially considering his handsome paycheck. As the murmurs grow louder, one employee claimed that Harry does “zero” daily work at the startup.

BetterUp employees question Prince Harry’s role in the company

Despite reportedly drawing a hefty seven-figure salary, recent layoffs at the company have some employees questioning the depth of his contribution.

In his position, Harry has spoken at various events, sharing personal insights about his motivations. In these talks, the Duke of Sussex has discussed the perils of burnout and expressed his passion for meditation.

But when it comes to actual work, BettterUp employees are wondering if his high-priced salary is worth it.

In fact, not all of his colleagues at BetterUp are singing his praises. Speaking to Daily Beast, several staffers at the company criticized Harry for not improving the public image of the startup.

“Every article mentions his role at BetterUp then goes on to roast [him and Meghan Markle]… The juice isn’t worth the squeeze,” one staffer shared.

Harry has been facing some harsh feedback, and it’s not just him. Several staffers are pointing fingers at the company as a whole, wondering why they brought him on board.

A colleague mentioned not knowing what Harry adds to the mix. When pressed about Harry’s day-to-day role, they quipped, “From what I see, I’m going to go with zero things.”

Interestingly, on BetterUp’s website is a tad vague about what exactly he does as Chief Impact Officer. The site focuses on Harry’s other exploits, including his humanitarian work, but says nothing about his work duties.

The website mentions Archewell, highlighting its various wings and its commitment to compassion as a transformative force in today’s world. It also nods to Harry’s past charitable efforts, noting he’s always been driven by his passions.

When BetterUp first announced Harry’s role, they mentioned that the Duke of Sussex would head up their social missions. But so far, their plans are not working out.

A closer look at Prince Harry’s failure at $4 billion company, BettterUp

BetterUp, known for its career and life coaching services, has seen better days. Recently, CEO Alexi Robichaux broke the news that they hadn’t hit their expected revenue goals.

As a result, they had to let go of 16 percent of their team. If you talk to some employees, they’ll tell you it’s the climax of a turbulent period, with high tensions, unexpected exits, and a general dip in team spirit.

Adding to the mix, Harry’s substantial paycheck since joining BetterUp in 2021 hasn’t done any favors. The previous year, there was a bit of an uprising when the company tweaked the payment terms for their numerous contractor coaches—let’s just say things have been tense since.

Yet, despite all these hurdles, BetterUp still boasts an impressive valuation of $4.7 billion.

When approached about the feedback regarding Harry, a BetterUp representative chose to remain silent.