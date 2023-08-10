Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending the week apart as Harry heads to Asia for trips related to his Sentebale charity. Meghan is staying home with the couple's two children.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing business as usual. Harry and Meghan have been living in the United States for three years, but in recent months, they’ve been plagued with all kinds of rumors. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly been house hunting, considering a move back to rejoin the royal family, running into financial troubles, having marriage problems — the list goes on.

Of course, there is absolutely nothing to suggest any rumors are true, and Harry just embarked on a solo trip to Japan without his wife, proving he’s doing business as usual despite being surrounded by the constant stories.

Prince Harry just touched down in Japan for an even related to his charity

Harry is involved in a solo trip that will see him visit Japan and Singapore this week. The duke is in Japan for ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, according to Express, and will move on to Singapore to participate in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup this weekend. Sentebale is the prince’s charity to help “vulnerable children” per the royal family’s website, which he established back in 2006 in partnership with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The charity is based in Lesotho but is sponsoring the event in Singapore.

Harry has jetted off in the midst of rumors of distress within his marriage to Meghan Markle. The couple are reportedly house hunting and looking to move out of their Montecito mansion, and they’ve been plagued with drama surrounding their relationship. However, most of the rumors stem from unnamed sources, and Harry and Meghan haven’t said a word about any problems within their marriage. Harry’s decision to leave the country could mean that everything is business as usual between him and his wife, and that there are no difficulties and no reason for him to remain in the country to work on things.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been surrounded by financial and marriage rumors

Back in spring 2023, Spotify announced that it has effectively agreed to end its partnership with Meghan Markle, who hosted her Archetypes podcast on the platform. Meghan and the company mutually parted ways, and there are rumors that Archetypes could wind up on another platform, but nothing has been decided. The end of the partnership caused more stories about the couple to arise, suggesting Harry and Meghan were having financial issues and were looking to make a return to the royal family. The whole idea seems a bit far-fetched, though.

The stories surrounding the couple’s marriage first started back in May, after Harry and Meghan chose not to publicly acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary. From there, “inside sources” claimed to various news outlets that there was trouble in paradise, but nothing about the couple’s behavior has suggested that. Harry and Meghan were spotted out to dinner with friends for her birthday, and everything appeared normal. The duke and duchess are likely just laying low while they scope out their next move; they’ve been spending plenty of time with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.