Prince Harry Was ‘Evasive’ and Showed ‘Discomfort’ When Questioned About Prince William, Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry went on a whirlwind book promotion tour for his autobiography, Spare. He gave interviews to 60 Minutes, ITV, Good Morning America, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. A body language expert says the Duke of Sussex appeared to show “discomfort” during his ITV interview when he was questioned about his brother, Prince William.

Ever since an excerpt from Prince Harry’s book, Spare, was released, it became known that Harry and Prince William don’t exactly get along. In the book, Harry describes a fight between the brothers during which, according to him, William pushed him, and he fell to the floor.

Considering this incident, it’s not much of a surprise that Harry displays gestures suggesting he was uncomfortable when the topic turned to his brother. Body language expert Judi James tells Daily Mail that Harry became “evasive” and showed “discomfort” when he was questioned about William.

“Harry becomes very guarded here though, making it sound like a political interview,” James tells Daily Mail. “He performs a cut-off ritual, bringing one hand up to his nose. This can often show a desire to want to cover or conceal the mouth or part of the face, which in turn can look evasive.”

James adds, “When Tom [Bradby] says in role as William, ‘How could you do this to me?’ Harry squirms to avoid playing ball. His eyes move to the right and also upward. Avoidance of eye contact like this can also hint at discomfort or evasiveness.”

Megyn Kelly says Prince Harry ‘can’t stand his brother’

Megyn Kelly says it’s clear Harry “can’t stand” Prince William. She was surprised to read about the current state of their relationship.

“He can’t stand his brother,” says Kelly during her broadcast. “I had no idea the amount of loathing he has for Prince William. And he paints him as an absolute cad who was bullying him and unkind to him at every turn and of course, then paints himself as the hero. He goes into great detail about how amazing he [Prince Harry] has been.”

During his interview with Kelly, GB News host Dan Wootton says Harry is focusing too much on being a victim. “I actually think it’s despicable the way that he has thrown William under the bus, because I know the times when William was there for Harry,” says Wootton.

Prince Harry says he and Prince William ‘love each other’

During his 60 Minutes interview, Anderson Cooper says Harry’s comments about William were “cutting.” In Spare, Harry describes William’s “alarming baldness” and says he no longer looks like their mother, Princess Diana. However, Harry says those comments weren’t meant to be mean.

“My brother and I love each other,” says Harry. “I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially in the last six years. None of anything that I’ve written and anything that I’ve included is ever intended to hurt my family.”

