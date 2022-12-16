Prince Harry Will Find It ‘Difficult’ to Heal Rift With Royal Family as Meghan Markle Has Always Been ‘Trouble,’ Says Ann Widdecombe

Prince Harry may struggle to heal his rift with the royal family because Meghan Markle has always created “trouble” for the Duke of Sussex, according to British politician Ann Widdecombe. Here’s what Widdecombe, who appeared briefly in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, said about the famous couple and their relationship with the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle was ‘always trouble’ for Prince Harry, says Ann Widdecombe

British politician Ann Widdecombe briefly appeared in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan when the filmmakers used a front-page story about her calling Meghan Markle “trouble” when she was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

In a December interview with Fair Betting Sites, Widdecombe stood by her opinion about Meghan. “It’s now evident to everyone that she is trouble. I never understood why people couldn’t see it,” she said. “She was a C-list Hollywood actress, who obviously yearned for celebrity. Look at the way she filled up Windsor Castle with celebrities, with some of whom she hadn’t even met. She had already been divorced after just two years of marriage, she had never lived in Britain and she had less than no idea of what being royal entailed. I could see big trouble.”

Although she criticized Meghan, Widdecombe praised Prince Harry. “In fact, I said something else on that program [Celebrity Big Brother], which is a lot less quoted, that if things did go wrong because Harry was sufficiently far down the line of succession, I thought he would be able to make adjustments to her role and he’s done that spectacularly,” she said.

Ann Widdecombe says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will find it ‘difficult’ to heal rift with the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will find it “difficult” to heal their rift with the royal family after the release of their controversial Netflix documentary, says Ann Widdecombe.

When asked if she thought the royal family would accept the couple back into the fold, Widdecombe responded, “I think probably now it’s not going to be easily soluble. Right up until this moment perhaps it was, and I think it would have taken time. But now, it’s difficult to see how that rift can be healed. I can’t imagine they’ll come back into the Royal fold in the next 10 years.”

She added that Harry’s decision to discuss family matters publicly would make it harder to repair his relationship with Prince William and King Charles. “He can’t do it on a personal level because all these things were on personal levels, but he’s chosen to put it in the public domain,” the politician said. “If he were to be reconciled with his family, that obviously would creep into the public domain because it would become obvious. He would be at ceremonies and things like that. I don’t think that you can distinguish between personal and the institution.”

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary, “Harry & Meghan”, broke a viewership record for Netflix. 28 million watched, more than any other Netflix documentary. pic.twitter.com/CjMtaBbzQN — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 13, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship may have caused the royal rift

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US and stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, it was widely believed that the couple’s relationship caused a rift with the rest of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex told Oprah that while the “UK is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from his family (per Marie Claire).

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl revealed that her sources said Prince Harry and Prince William had a severe disagreement around Christmas 2018. Harry allegedly confronted William about not welcoming Meghan into the royal family. “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” Nicholl’s source said (per Cosmopolitan).

Harry’s upcoming tell-all memoir, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 10, 2023, has also reportedly been a source of tension between the Duke of Sussex and his family.