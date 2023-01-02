Prince Harry Found Royal Life ‘Hard to Handle’ Before Meeting Meghan Markle Says Commentator: ‘He Wasn’t Happy Then’

The reported strain within the royal family has been a hot topic. Some people place the blame on Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and others have singled out Meghan. A royal commentator says Harry was already unhappy with his life before he met Meghan.

Princess Diana would be ‘mortified’ by the reported state of Harry and William’s relationship says a reporter

Royal commentator Jennie Bond agrees with a GB News host that the late Princess Diana would be “mortified” if she witnessed the reported strain between Prince Harry and Prince William. At the time Bond spoke to Diana, Harry and William were still close. She says the princess was happy to have William as the heir to the throne.

“I sat and I talked with her about the boys several times and I remember saying actually that the country was very lucky to have William,” Bond tells GB News. ‘William’s alright,’ she said. I think we are lucky to have him.”

Prince Harry ‘had difficulties’ before Meghan, says royal commentator

Bond says some people point the finger at Meghan and say she is to blame for Harry stepping away from royal duties and moving to the United States. However, royal commentator Jennie Bond asserts Harry wasn’t happy before he met Meghan. She says Princess Diana had a feeling that Harry would have trouble coming to terms with his life as the second born.

“I think [Diana] felt that Harry would have some difficulties because he was the second born,” says Bond. “And the second born quite frequently has found that role quite difficult. But she seemed to think that he was pretty carefree and pretty OK at that stage. Obviously, he was much younger [then]. [He was] scarred hugely by her death. Harry has found his life and his destiny within the royal family very hard to handle, and that pre-dates Meghan. He wasn’t happy then.”

Bond wonders what Harry wants if he isn’t happy with the life he was born into. She says it’s clear he doesn’t want to become king, so it’s a mystery as to what he really wants out of his life. What is Prince Harry’s ultimate goal? Perhaps Harry’s book, Spare, will address some of the questions that have come up surrounding this.

Kel Richards says Meghan Markle shouldn’t be blamed for everything

Sky News host Kel Richards says all the blame shouldn’t be placed on Meghan for causing a rift in the royal family. However, according to him, Harry’s resentment has fueled the rift.

“A lot of people are inclined to put the whole blame on Meghan,” says Richards. “They think she’s got Harry hypnotized and he’s just being led around by the nose and has no real idea of what’s going on. But I think that lets Harry off far too lightly. Let me suggest to you that he is a young man relentlessly driven by resentment.”

Meghan Markle says it was convenient to blame her for the royal family’s problems

During the Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries, Meghan says a lot of the blame was placed on her because it was convenient. She says the reasoning was that she was the only thing that was different in this situation, so that must mean she’s to blame.

“I often think about in any relationship, oftentimes when a guy falls in love with a girl, his buddies are like, ‘Oh my gosh he changed. I don’t see him anymore. He’s always with her.’ And you blame the girl,” says Meghan during the docuseries. “They’re angry with her because she’s the thing that took him away. And that’s whether you’re in a small town or a big city or in the royal family.”

Meghan says when a situation is difficult, it’s often easy to look for someone to blame so you can feel better about the change taking place. “Most people need to find someone to blame,” she says. “To try to reconcile how you’re feeling because something’s changed and it doesn’t feel good. And what’s the thing that’s different? Well, it all changed when you got here. So, your fault. But you need to blame me. Because also if you can blame me then you have no fault.”

