Prince Harry’s Friend Praises ‘Amazing Teammate’ Meghan Markle and Their ‘Lovely Family’

Meghan Markle earned high praise from one of Prince Harry’s close friends, who called Meghan an “amazing teammate” to Harry. Nacho Figueras, a longtime pal of Harry’s, also touched on how the Sussexes have “a lovely family” that Harry always wanted.

Prince Harry at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

Prince Harry’s friend praised Meghan and Harry’s relationship

In an interview with People, Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras gave some inside scoop on his friend Prince Harry and the Sussexes’ relationship.

Figueras and Harry competed together at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado and have been friends since 2007.

“[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” Figueras shared. “I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely.”

He added, “Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier — seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, and that’s really what he always wanted. I’m very happy for them.”

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras have ‘really bonded,’ the polo pro said

Figueras further shared how he and Prince Harry have spent a great deal of time together and have gotten closer.

“Being able to play with him for two months in a real competition with the Los Padres team was a dream come true for me, and maybe for him too — we’d should ask him,” Figueras said. “We got to spend a lot of time together on the field, off the field with our families. We really bonded more than we’ve ever bonded before, being able to be with him so much.”

On Aug. 25, Figueras posted a photo on Instagram of him and Harry on horseback sharing a fun moment. “I love playing with you and even more so if we are raising money for this great cause,” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone supporting this event today at the @aspenvalleypoloclub.”

He followed it up with another Instagram post featuring a photo of the two pals shaking hands on horseback.

“What a blessing to be able to do what you love, with the people you love while helping others,” the polo star noted in the caption. “Proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.”

Nacho Figueras’ wife said they missed Meghan Markle at the event

Figueras’ wife shared an Instagram post that showed her hugging Prince Harry while Meghan stood by laughing. She noted they were missing the duchess at the event.

“So excited for today!! Giving back, helping others, embracing friendships, and empowering our younger generations,” Delfina Blaquier wrote in the caption. “The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held yearly and serves as the single largest fundraising moment for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana.”

“#SentebaleISPSPolo #PoloForGood — M will miss you today,” she added.

