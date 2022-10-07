Prince Harry Was Frustrated That Prince William and Kate Middleton Didn’t ‘Roll Out the Red Carpet’ for Meghan, Author Says

Ever since Prince Harry and Prince William‘s rift became public knowledge many royal watchers opined that it started when Harry began dating Meghan Markle.

There have been questions over the years about whether the now-Prince and Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) welcomed Meghan with open arms. Well according to a royal author, Harry thinks they could have done a lot more and should have really “rolled out the red carpet” for his wife.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry speaking at the Men’s team sprint track cycling event in London | CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/GettyImages

Prince Wiliam was the first of Harry’s family members to meet Meghan

In her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown longtime royal commentator and Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl discussed William and Harry’s relationship and if members of the family were welcoming to Meghan.

“I say in the book that William was the first to meet Meghan. And actually, he was really thrilled that Harry had met someone who he’d really fallen for,” Nicholl told Fox News Digital. “Because remember, at this time, Harry was very much on the shelf, a single man. Many of his friends were, by this point, married and having children. And Harry was genuinely worried he was going to be a bachelor forever. And so, he was overjoyed when Meghan came into his life, and he fell in love with this woman.”

Harry was upset William and Kate didn’t ‘roll out the red carpet’ for Meghan

However, while William was said to be thrilled he wasn’t doing as much as he could have in Harry’s eyes to really make Meghan feel welcome.

Prince William greeting Meghan Markle with a kiss on the cheek at Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“It was certainly Harry’s feeling that William and Kate hadn’t rolled out the red carpet as much as they might have done,” Nicholl explained, adding, “You know, there wasn’t this sort of instant welcoming of Meghan into the royal fold.”

Express noted that Nicholl previously said she was told by a friend of the duke that “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fallout which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and told William to make an effort.”

There have been several other claims that Harry believed William’s wife could have done more to welcome Meghan as well.

In the book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Tom Bower wrote that Harry wanted his sister-in-law to bond with Meghan and told William that Kate should be “friendlier.”

In another book about the former Suits star titled Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, biographer Andrew Morton said Kate didn’t have “much energy” to bond with Meghan. Morton noted that was because in the months leading up to the Sussexes’ wedding Kate was experiencing a difficult pregnancy with her youngest child, Prince Louis, who was born less than a month before Meghan and Harry tied the knot.

The Sussexes and Wales appeared together following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to view Queen Elizabeth II tributes | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

When the Sussexes and Wales appeared together at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth, many royal fans had hoped they would be able to reconcile. But according to Nicholl, that did not happen.

“We saw them on that walkabout in Windsor … But ultimately, this wasn’t the moment for a reconciliation,” she said. “And my understanding was that even though there was time when they could have seen each other during that period between the queen’s death and the funeral, it didn’t happen.”

During an interview with Piers Morgan, royal photographer Arthur Edwards claimed the foursome appearing together was for one reason and one reason only.

“They did it because if Meghan had turned up for the funeral on Monday all the papers would be talking about Meghan and the king [did] not want that,” Hello! quoted Edwards as saying. “He want[ed] it all about the queen and nothing else. No distractions. Whether they will get back together who knows, there is a big rift between the brothers.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Photos of Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William, and Kate Over the Years Show There Was Always a Rift