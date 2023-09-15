Prince Harry has gifted Meghan Markle with presents that boast both monetary and sentimental value.

Prince Harry’s affection for Meghan Markle isn’t just expressed through sweet gestures and public appearances but also through opulent gifts that have captured many a headline. Since the dawn of their relationship in 2016, the Duke has adorned the Duchess with presents that boast significant monetary and sentimental value.

Harry’s gifting game is nothing short of regal, from bespoke jewelry pieces echoing royal heritage to unique artistry. Among these, some gifts stand out not just for their price tag but for the history and love they represent.

This is one of the most expensive gifts Prince Harry has given Meghan Markle

Throughout their relationship, Harry has lavished Meghan with many precious presents. These range from bespoke jewelry he crafted and treasured items from Princess Diana’s repertoire to unique art pieces.

Among these cherished gifts stands out Diana’s Cartier diamond tennis bracelet.

Diana notably donned this piece several times, one being at an American Red Cross Gala in Washington in 1997. The Duchess of Sussex debuted with the bracelet at a Fiji state dinner in 2018.

Since then, she’s sported it at events like the Commonwealth Day service 2019, the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, and her candid 2021 conversation with Oprah.

Interestingly, early in their romance, Harry gifted this bracelet to Meghan. It’s rumored that he sourced stones from this bracelet to craft Meghan’s distinctive engagement ring.

Steven Stone specialists value the bracelet at a cool $175,000.

The Duke of Sussex has given his wife over $600,000 in gifts

As Meghan gracefully descended from her deep-red Rolls Royce and entered Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel on her nuptial day, there was eager anticipation to spot if she had donned ‘something blue.’

The suspense lingered until the evening festivities when Meghan showcased an eye-catching aquamarine emerald cut cocktail ring. Rumors buzzed that this ring, estimated at $106,000, was a wedding present from Harry and once adorned Princess Diana’s vast jewelry collection.

Considering all the lavish presents and even a vehicle, Prince Harry’s generosity toward Meghan has been nothing short of grandiose.

Jewelry aficionado Maxwell Stone points out that Harry’s gifts to his wife since the inception of their romance exceed a whopping $600,000. Stone even hinted that this estimate might just be the tip of the iceberg, suggesting the actual figure could be much higher.

“Prince Harry has spent over $600k on gifts for Meghan – and that figure is based on the gifts included in our list alone, so we expect that it’s actually a lot higher!” Stone shared.

A closer look at Prince Harry’s lavish gifts to Meghan Markle

For Meghan’s 36th celebratory year, Harry drew inspiration from his cherished movie, The Italian Job.

Engaging the services of car sellers Dick Lovett, he reportedly selected a Mini Cooper as a gift for the Duchess of Sussex.

The car, believed to have cost him approximately $38,000, was described by royal insiders as an ideal vehicle for Meghan. The vehicle was perfect for quick trips around London while maintaining a low profile.

Meanwhile, marking their first anniversary, Harry presented Meghan with a timeless eternity ring. Harry embedded the piece with birthstones representing Meghan, Archie, and himself.

Each gemstone represents unique significance to each member of the family. Sapphires are seen as protective charms, peridots are believed to empower the one donning them, and emeralds signify rejuvenation and affection.

The estimated value of this symbolic eternity ring hovers around $100,000.