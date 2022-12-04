Prince Harry Was Always Going to ‘Rebel’ and ‘Break Free’ From Royal Family, Says Former Royal Chef

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020, and according to a former royal chef, the Duke of Sussex’s departure had nothing to do with his marriage. Here’s what the former royal chef said about Harry and which of his relatives he is most like.

Prince Harry left the royal family after marrying Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018, and in January 2020, they announced their decision to “step back” from their royal duties.

Harry told Oprah that while the “UK is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family (per Marie Claire). There were rumors that the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Markle created tension with his older brother, Prince William.

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl’s sources claimed the brothers had a falling out around Christmas 2018 when Harry confronted William for not embracing Meghan as part of the family.

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” Nicholl’s source said (per Cosmopolitan). “They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort.”

And in April, Harry told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that he feels most at home in the US. “Home for me now, for the time being, is in the United States,” he said (via New York Post). “And it feels that way as well.” When asked if he missed the family he left behind in the UK, Harry offered only a vague “of course.”

Prince Harry was always going to ‘rebel’ and ‘break free’ from the royal family, says former royal pastry chef

Former royal patisserie chef Fiona Burton opened up about her experience working in the pastry kitchen at Windsor Castle. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Burton said she always knew Prince Harry was going to “rebel” against the royal family.

“I think it was always going to happen with Harry, to be honest. He was always the one who would rebel growing up and in the tabloids,” Burton responded when asked if she was surprised by Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure. “I do wonder if things were done on purpose and I wouldn’t know if that was true. It didn’t surprise me because out of all of them he was going to be the one who would try and break free.”

The pastry chef added that she didn’t think Markle influenced him to leave the royal family. “I don’t think it’s got anything to do with who he has married,” she opined. “That’s him and he’s got a strong streak in him that has this independence and doesn’t want to be tied down to royalty, whereas his brother is completely different. William is more like his dad.”

The Duke of Sussex takes after his grandfather, Prince Philip, says former royal pastry chef

Prince William might be similar to his father, King Charles, but according to the former royal pastry chef, Prince Harry is more like another member of the royal family – his grandfather, Prince Philip.

“He was the one who would laugh the most,” Burton said of Harry. “He was a bit comical and always reminded me of his grandad.”

The chef also shared that Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the pastry kitchen staff.

“I really liked him. He had that comical side to him and he was very friendly,” Burton recalled. “The way he would talk to the chefs and even myself felt like he was interested and wanted to listen… He was the one who would actually talk to us.”

