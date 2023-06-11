Prince Harry Was ‘Very Good’ at Getting Queen Elizabeth to Agree to His ‘Schemes’ Because She Had a ‘Soft Spot’ for the Prince

Prince Harry went through plenty of trials and tribulations as a royal. He and his brother, Prince William, lost their mother, Princess Diana, in a tragic car accident in 1997. Harry had various girlfriends through the years, but recently alleged that the press always did their best to break them apart — and the same went for his relationship with Meghan Markle, the woman he married in 2018.

Through it all, Harry always remained close with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Though she died in 2022, she was a large part of Harry’s life, including while he and Meghan were finalizing their exit from the British royal family. And one royal biographer said the prince had a way of getting the queen to go with any “schemes” he created because she always had a “soft spot” for her grandson.

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth | Julian Simmonds/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth would often go along with Prince Harry’s ‘schemes’

The queen had eight grandchildren, one of whom was Harry, the younger son of her oldest child, King Charles. Growing up, Harry was always a bit wilder than his poised heir-to-the-throne brother, William, but for some reason, it might have made his grandmother like him even more. Perhaps the soft spot was due to Harry going through so much as a young boy, or because the attention was often on William due to his heir status, but regardless, royal biographer Andrew Morton said (via Express) that it always allowed Harry to get in with the queen when others couldn’t.

“He had the ability to get in to see his grandmother — because he is part of the family,” Morton said. “He was very good at getting the Queen to agree to some of his schemes. And good for him, it’s great that he could do that.” Morton recalled the time the queen filmed a commercial with Harry for his Invictus Games in 2016, a favor she would have been unlikely to commit to for anyone else.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield echoed the sentiment, saying that Harry was the “grandchild who always had a knack for jumping the line to see the Queen,” meaning he could make time with her whenever he wanted.

Queen Elizabeth even had a soft spot for Prince Harry after he left the family

The queen and Harry remained close even after Harry and Meghan left their positions as working royals. In the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah, Meghan recalled the queen sharing a blanket with her, and Harry and Meghan had nothing but good things to say about their grandmother.

Harry and Meghan both attended the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as well as her funeral later that year. Meghan, however, did not attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony, which could signal the difference in where she stood with the two royals.

In June 2021, Harry and Meghan named their second child after Queen Elizabeth, calling her Princess Lilibet Diana. Lilibet was Elizabeth’s childhood nickname, though Lilibet and her great-grandmother never had the chance to meet in person.