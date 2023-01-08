Prince Harry ‘Grimace’ During ITV Interview Shows ‘Disgust or Anger,’ Body Language Expert Says

Prince Harry appeared to show a gesture of “disgust or anger” in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby, according to a body language expert. The Duke of Sussex sat down with the interviewer ahead of the release of his memoir Spare.

Prince Harry sat down for an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby

With his memoir Spare set for release, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews to promote the book, including one with Bradby for ITV.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Harry’s reaction to one of the interviewer’s questions.

Bradby told Harry, “Some people will say you have railed against invasions of your privacy all your life but the accusation would be, here are you invading the privacy of your most nearest and dearest without permission. That would be the accusation.”

Harry responded, “That would be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”

Harry conveyed a look of ‘disgust or anger,’ body language expert says

James shared her analysis with the Mirror, pointing out how Harry showed discomfort about the question. “Tom’s comment about invasions of privacy seems to push Harry into a face-touching cut-off ritual though, suggesting a ‘blow’ might have landed,” she said.

James continued, “Harry touches his nose and sniffs. This can often be a way of partly hiding the face and behind the hand, Harry’s micro-expression seems to be a grimace of what could be disgust or anger.”

She also looked at Harry’s hand gestures. “There is also a double-clenching of his hands in a baton gesture as Tom displays passion to refer to Harry ‘invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest’ but Harry’s response suggests some ducking and diving as the verbal ‘punches’ are thrown.”

Harry’s lack of eye contact is also revealing, according to James. “When Tom tries to invite Harry into the sibling role-play Harry declines, looking away again to the side and then upward,” she noted.

James added, “Harry avoids eye contact a lot here, looking upward as though searching for his now-signature sound bite of ‘staying silent.’ The repetition of quotes like this suggest an element of political responses might be on the cards during his book plugs.”

Harry gave a quick response to the interviewer’s question about the monarchy

Harry was asked whether he’ll attend the king’s coronation or not and James found his body language revealing.

“He performs a precision pinch gesture with his right hand as he is asked about going to the coronation etc, to suggest he believes he is totally and utterly in the right,” she explained. “He also shrugs to emphasize his opinion that it is not up to him to make any first moves.”

Harry’s quick response to his thoughts on the monarchy was also interesting, James said.

“There is one moment in this trailer when Harry’s body language ‘norm’ in this clip would be established,” she said. “When asked about believing in the monarchy his reply is instant and emphatic, involving eye contact, a deep, hissed ‘Yes’ and a head baton nod.”

She added, “He doesn’t even have to think about his answer, unlike with some of the other questions that get lobbed at him.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.